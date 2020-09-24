Professional-Fighters-League-strengthens-WAVE.tv's-MMA-portfolio-through-landmark-content-and-distribution-partnership

Premium, Quick-hitting PFL Content to be Distributed Across WAVE.tv’s Media Brands on Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and

Emerging Digital Platforms

NEW YORK (September 24, 2020): Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative league in the world, today announced a strategic content and distribution partnership with WAVE.tv, the sports media company for today’s digital savvy fan. For the first time, PFL content will be distributed across WAVE.tv’s social media channels, which collectively reach more than 200 million on Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and emerging digital platforms.

WAVE.tv will distribute quick-hitting PFL highlights, original short form content, fighter profile pieces and more across its growing portfolio of media brands, with added focus on its combat sports-centric brand, “Haymakers.” The partnership also enables PFL and WAVE.tv to work with brands looking to connect with a Gen Z and millennial audience, an added source of revenue for both parties.

“MMA is the growth sport of the decade, with more than 450 million young, passionate and loyal fans around the world. Professional Fighters League is committed to providing them with premium PFL content whenever, wherever and however they want it,” said Dan Ghosh-Roy, Chief Digital Officer of the PFL. “70% of our digital audience are millennials and WAVE.tv is a modern sports media company that operates at the intersection of sports and entertainment. They are a perfect partner as we continue to expand our reach domestically and abroad.”

“We’re excited to partner up with Professional Fighters League, an innovative leader in MMA that is pushing boundaries and constantly exploring new ways to engage with, and grow, their younger fan base,” said Greg Bobolo, VP of Strategy and Digital Partnerships of WAVE.tv. “We’re thrilled to reimagine the stories PFL fans have already come to love into new hit programming formatted for the core and emerging social and digital platforms where our portfolio of media brands live.”

Professional Fighters League has experienced tremendous YoY growth across digital channels – 68% follower increase on Instagram, 30% total audience growth across digital and a 200% social engagement spike. The league’s innovative approach to social media resulted in recognition from the Cynopsis Sports Media Awards, winning “Best Use of Instagram” over the likes of WWE, Bleacher Report’s House of Highlights and FOX Sports.

The partnership with WAVE.tv follows the launch of PFL’s first OTT platform and PFL Studios, a fully integrated, global media division of the Professional Fighters League producing original MMA content for all platforms including television, digital and mobile.

WAVE.tv continues to expand its partnership portfolio, which includes content from more than 65 partnerships with rights holders. Current partners include IMG, FIBA, MLB, IPC, LIGAMX, ACC and more. The sports media company reaches 65+ million followers and subscribers across its portfolio and boasts of 3.2 billion video views monthly.

About Professional Fighters League

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) presents MMA for the first time in the sport-season format where individual fighters control their own destiny, competing in a Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship for a million-dollar prize. PFL’s differentiated format and exciting fights sparked breakout growth for the league. PFL events are broadcast live in primetime on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in the United States and distributed to 160 additional countries around the world on premium sports networks.

For more info visit www.PFLmma.com and follow PFL on Instagram (@PFLmma), Twitter (@ProFightLeague), and Facebook (/PFLmma).

About WAVE.tv

WAVE.tv is a sports media company for today’s fan. Through a portfolio of media brands, covering a wide array of fandoms and genres, WAVE.tv entertains modern day sports fans with the programming they love, produced for the digital platforms where they spend the most time.

Their programming can be discovered across Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and other core and emerging platforms. Each month, WAVE.tv’s entire portfolio reaches 65+ million followers and subscribers.