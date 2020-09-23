US Space Force turns to blockchain for space age security

If space is the final frontier, than we’re already learning that blockchain will be the security option of choice for those who go where no man has gone before. The United States Space Force (USSF) has named a blockchain firm to develop their space age security systems; something you could get started on if you attend CoinGeek Live.

Both the USSF and U.S. Air Force have named Xage Security to develop their blockchain solutions. The firm will implement their Xage Security Fabric solution for end-to-end data protection. The decentralized network removes any single point of failure, while allowing the USSF to monitor all activity on the network.

Xage Security CEO Duncan Greatwood said blockchain meets many of the complex needs of the USSF:

“The USSF requires decentralized enforcement of security to establish space domain resilience and objective situational awareness––across every asset and data element. We built the Xage solution to serve the needs of complex critical infrastructure systems, and are excited to bring the Xage solution to the Space Force in the form of a blockchain-protected space system security.”

Although its still not clear which states will be major players in space, it’s evident already that cyberattacks aren’t restricted by the earth’s gravitational pull. That makes cyber security important, and blockchain technology is an ideal solution.

If you’re not into rocket science, and cybersecurity is important to your gambling operation, you may want to check out the power of the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain at CoinGeek Live. Strictly adhering to the original vision of Satoshi Nakamoto, BSV can allow gambling companies to conduct payments with negligible fees and also use the blockchain to securely transmit and record important data, just like the USSF. And as the only blockchain that can massively scale the blockchain, BSV is uniquely suited to handle the volume of transactions that a serious business, like a gambling operation, requires.

If you want to learn more about Bitcoin SV, CoinGeek Live is the place to do it. Running from September 30 to October 2, CoinGeek Live is a digital conference featuring all of the latest developments on the BSV blockchain. Attendees will learn about the latest applications, concepts and developments made possible only on the BSV blockchain.

If you haven’t registered yet, do it now. Reserve your free tickets for the CoinGeek Conference.