Hartmann & Fitzgerald lead Day 1s of WPT Super High Roller as legends chase million dollar top prize

By Paul Seaton
Christopher Fitzgerald is the man to beat after the second and final Day 1 flight of the World Poker Tour’s hugely successful World Online Championship.

Hartmann-&-Fitzgerald-Lead-Day-1s-of-WPT-Super-High-Roller-as-Legends-Chase-Million-Dollar-Top-PrizeWith the eye-watering entry fee being a gigantic $25,000, the Super High Roller Championship saw 111 players take part on Day 1b, which, when added to the 88 players who took part on Day, means 199 players have so far put up the five-figure sum to be involved.

With a $5 million guarantee, there’s no wondering why and with that missed by just one entry, everyone will be fighting for the million-dollar top prize knowing that there is a little extra added value in the prizepool too. Everyone will want to emulate the actions of Phil Mighall, the British pro who already won $1.5 million this series.

Just 11 players made it through from Day 1a, but a few more booked seats for Day 2 on Day 1b, with 18 players successfully negotiating the 18 blind levels, each lasting 25 minutes on partypoker.

Day 1b saw Christopher Fitzgerald take the lead on the day into the history books of those dozen-and-a-half levels, with his 100,000-chip starting stack ending the day growing to an amazing total of 1,312,702 chips. He was closely followed by two big names as Daniel Rezaei (1,176,375 chips) and partypoker Ambassador Jason Koon (1,007,130 chips) each performed brilliantly on the night. Others were happy to make the Day 2 seat draw in decent shape to push for the title too, such as Scottish player Ludovic Geilich, who bagged up 797,634 at the close of play.

Day 1a produced the overall chip leader at the present time, with Pascal Hartmann bagging up a stunning chip mountain totalling 1,964,082 in chips. Hartmann has been there or thereabouts in plenty of the WPT World Online Championships events during the series but is yet to book an outright win; he could hardly have a better chance to rectify that fact in this event.

Others to make it through from the Super High Roller Day 1a included Belarussian pro Mikita Badziakouski (1,250,461) and German Super High Roller regular Ole Schemion (1,103,933) with Kahle Burns (969,133) and Stephen Chidwick (666,999) also making it through from that flight.

With the 28 remaining players all battling to make the final table, they’re all guaranteed to cash for $56,750 but will be shooting for the $1,094,460 top prize. Playing down to seven players on Day 2, it will be fascinating to see who makes what is already guaranteed to be one of the toughest final tables of the series.

The WPT Super High Roller Championship winner will receive an incredible $1,094,460 if they can seal the deal and take the title. Here’s how the players who have made it through so far are looking and how many chips they have, as well as how that equates to big blinds when they return to action.

WPT World Online Championship Super High Roller Day 1a Chipcounts: 

Place 

Player 

Country 

Chips 

1st 

Pascal Hartmann 

Austria 

1,964,082 

2nd 

Mikita Badziakouski 

Slovenia 

1,250,461 

3rd 

Ole Schemion 

Austria 

1,103,933 

4th 

Kahle Burns 

Mexico 

969,133 

5th 

Aleksei Barkov 

Russia 

686,962 

6th 

Stephen Chidwick 

Mexico 

666,999 

7th

Rui Ferreira 

Netherlands 

652,721 

8th 

Daniel Dvoress 

Canada 

492,621 

9th 

Timothy Adams 

Canada 

459,213 

10th

Jake Schindler 

Mexico 

407,419 

11th

Jans Arends 

Netherlands 

146,456 

WPT World Online Championship Super High Roller Day 1b Chipcounts: 

Place 

Player 

Country 

Chips 

Big Blinds 

1st

Christopher Fitzgerald 

United States 

1,312,702 

94 

2nd

Daniel Rezaei 

Austria 

1,176,375 

84 

3rd 

Jason Koon 

United States 

1,007,130 

72 

4th 

Bujtas Laszlo 

Hungary 

910,909 

65 

5th 

Marius Gierse 

Austria 

893,094 

64 

6th 

Ludovic Geilich 

United Kingdom 

797,634 

57 

7th 

Fabiano Kovalski 

Brazil 

796,905 

57 

8th 

Mark Demirjian 

Lebanon 

599,222 

43 

9th 

Zachary Clark 

United States 

571,309 

41 

10th 

Julian Stuer 

Austria 

548,660 

39 

11th 

Alexandros Kolonias 

Greece 

484,531 

35 

12th

Andras Nemeth 

Hungary 

450,812 

32 

13th 

Brock Wilson 

United States 

415,881 

30 

14th 

Almedin Imsirovic 

United States 

368,485 

26 

15th 

Simon Trumper 

United Kingdom 

315,542 

23 

16th 

Mikhail Vilkov 

Russia 

301,124 

22 

17th

Wiktor Malinowski 

Poland 

149,685 

11 