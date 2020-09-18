virgin-las-vegas-on-track-for-grand-opening-as-new-features-teased

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin company may have faced a challenging year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but he has to be motivated by the pending launch of the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas property. Virgin bought the former Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sin City early in 2018 and has been diligently working at giving it a complete makeover, complete with a giant V in place of the iconic Hard Rock guitar, in preparation of its debut. Construction and renovations had to slow down a little last year (not uncommon for any massive project), but never lost sight of the end zone. Now, the property is close to the goal line and is expected to be ready to welcome its first visitors sometime early next year. To build enthusiasm and interest, Virgin released a few teasers (pdf) a couple of days ago so everyone can see what to expect once the doors are open.

Virgin is working with the Curio Collection by Hilton for the hotel and accommodations side of the house. Guests will be able to select from a total of 1,500 rooms and suites, all of which have been completely modernized and upgraded to include innovative solutions that hotels wish they had been able to use for decades. For example, in-room lighting can turn on and off based on guests’ movements, and Virgin is incorporating its mobile app Lucy to the property, which will give customers the ability to open the door to their rooms, order room service, control lighting, thermostats and TVs, and even check out using nothing more than the app.

The rooms, according to the announcement, are designed to “celebrate the property’s modern desert ambiance, pairing a playful feel with the luxury and comfort that has made Las Vegas a tourist mecca” and will be “bright, featuring a neutral color [palette] with pops of whimsical touches, as well as warm and modern finishes.” Adam Goldstein, the design director and partner at Studio Collective, which was brought in to design the new rooms, adds, “We drew inspiration from the surrounding desert landscape, which is reflected in our designs for the chambers. Our vision combined with the Virgin Hotels and Curio Collection by Hilton’s signature amenities and hospitality will make the property a much sought-after destination in Las Vegas.”

The 1,500 rooms are going to spread across three different towers, Opal, Canyon and Ruby. Ruby is the all-suite option, and includes a dedicated valet and exclusive check-in. Opal is the best one for those in Vegas conventions, since it’s closest to the property’s large conference and meeting areas, while Canyon provides views of the Vegas skyline and pool area. It’s the best for gamblers, as its located closer to the casino floor.

An announcement about the grand opening date is expected to be provided sometime before the end of the month.