Aspire Global hires Antoine Bonello from William Hill as new COO

Aspire Global continues to strengthen its senior management team, with Antoine Bonello joining as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director for their Malta business.

Up until recently, Bonello led the Product and Business Development functions, together with the Sportsbook and Gaming Verticals at William Hill International and prior to that was the COO for the MRG Group, joining Mr Green Ltd. in 2017. He also held key positions as Managing Director (Malta) for Flutter and Integration Director for the Betfair-Paddy Power merger, having joined Betfair in 2008.

Tsachi Maimon, CEO of Aspire Global, said: “We are very happy to welcome Antoine Bonello to the Aspire Global family. He has a proven and successful track-record of driving operational excellence and has a thorough knowledge of the iGaming industry. Antoine Bonello will play an important role in our continued focus on efficiency and operational excellence.”

Antoine Bonello said: “I’m excited to join Aspire Global at such a pivotal stage. The business has a sound strategy and a proven business model in place with Aspire Global consistently strengthening its market position and delivering against this plan. I look forward to bolster the continued development by blending in my experience with the strong stature of the current team and Board, focusing on efficient execution to enable further profitable growth.”

Antoine Bonello starts on 1 November 2020. Dima Reiderman, who is presently the COO of Aspire Global, has for personal reasons decided to leave the company. Dima Reiderman will work in parallel with Antoine Bonello to secure a smooth transition.

About Aspire Global

Aspire Global is a B2B-provider for iGaming, offering companies everything they need to operate a successful iGaming brand for casino, sports and bingo. The B2B-offering comprises a robust technical platform and games. The platform is offered solely or combined with a range of services. The games include supply of proprietary titles and a hub for third-party games. In addition to the B2B-offering, Aspire Global operates several B2C-brands, including Karamba, the best showcase for the strength of the B2B-offering. The Group operates in several regulated markets including Denmark, Gibraltar, Ireland, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the US. Offices are located in Malta, Israel, Bulgaria, Kiev, India and Gibraltar. Aspire Global is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under ASPIRE. Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected], +46-8-528 00 399. Please visit www.aspireglobal.com