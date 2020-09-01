Poker

Three more world series bracelets won across busy weekend

By Paul Seaton
A trio of WSOP winners will await the delivery of gold in the post in the coming days after they booked wins on the WSOP 2020 Online Series, bagging hundreds of thousands of dollars in the process.

From a double-stack win to a turbo victory, the weekend had something for everyone to enjoy, especially the big winners on GGPoker.

Event #75 – Double Stack No Limit Hold’em

The $300-entry Double Stack Event #75 had a total of 3,552 entries, with almost a million dollars in the prizepool. Just 440 places were paid, and in the end it was Norwegian player Trygve Leite who triumphed against Italian Emanuele Monari to win his first-ever WSOP bracelet and claim the top prize of $130,100.

In taking the WSOP bracelet, Leite adds his name to a pretty exclusive list of Norwegian legends who have captured bracelets, such as two-time winner Thor Hansen, pocket rocket and former online phenom Annette Obrestad, Sigurd Eskeland and Espen Sandvik. Leite’s win completed just the 7th Norwegian bracelet win in World Series of Poker history.

WSOP Online Event #75: $300 Double Stack Final Table Results:

Place 

Winner 

Country 

Prize 

Trygve Leite 

Norway 

$130,100 

Emanuele Monari 

Italy 

$101,292 

Anjali Agrawal 

India 

$72,204 

Eliyahu Elyshiv 

Israel 

$51,470 

Gregory Ronaldson 

South Africa 

$36,689 

Paul Lozano 

Spain 

$26,154 

Jiahuan He 

China 

$18,643 

David Mitchell 

United States 

$13,290 

Connor Drinan 

United States 

$9,473 

Event #76 – Forty Stack No Limit Hold’em 

The Lithuanian player Gediminas Uselis had to enter multiple times, but it was a case of three times being the charm as he eventually won the $400-entry Forty Stack NLHE event.

With a total of 4,461 entries overall, the top prize of $227,186 went to the inappropriately-named Uselis as he proved very useful indeed in the format. Winning his first WSOP bracelet, Uselis took home 211,282, as well as an entry into the WSOP Europe Main Event.

WSOP Online Event #76: $400 ‘Forty Stack’ Final Table Results:

Place 

Player 

Country 

Prize 

Gediminas Uselis 

Lithuania 

$211,282* 

Andrew Wilson 

United Kingdom 

$159,705 

Yaniv Bohadana 

Israel 

$114,237 

Silviya Kaymakchieva 

Serbia 

$81,714 

Espen Jorstad 

Norway 

$58,450 

Yucheng Xiao 

China 

$41,809 

Michelle Roberts 

Mexica 

$29,906 

Guilherme Dos Santos 

Brazil 

$21,392 

Nicolau Villa Lobos 

Brazil 

$15,302 

*plus WSOP Europe Package worth $12,000+

Event #78 – $1,000 Turbo 8-Max

It took just seven hours of poker to find a winner in the $1,000-entry Turbo event, with Finnish player Adnan Hacialioglu topping 1,910 entries to win his maiden WSOP Bracelet and $259,842.

It was a case of ‘zero to hero’ for Hacialioglu, as he surged from starting the final table as the second shortest stacked player. Busting the final five of his opponents, Hacialioglu ran through the field wielding the axe mercilessly, chopping down players like Tim West and his heads-up opponent Robin Berggren as he came out on top.

WSOP Online Event #78: $1,000 Turbo 8-Handed Final Table Results:

Place 

Player 

Country 

Prize 

1st

Adnan Hacialioglu 

Finland 

$259,842 

2nd

Robin Berggren 

Argentina 

$197,274 

3rd

Tim West 

United States 

$143,162 

4th

Niko Koop 

Russia 

$103,893 

5th

Jargo Alavali 

Estonia 

$79,395 

6th

Andriy Lyubovetskiy 

Ukraine 

$54,714 

7th 

Soo Jo Kim 

South Korea 

$39,706 

8th

Tuen Bui 

Canada 

$28,814 

9th

Johan Haugen 

Macau 

$20,911 

With the WSOP Main Event coming to a close this coming Saturday, 5th September, it’s sure to be a dramatic end to the WSOP 2020 Online Series, which has outreached its many guarantees.