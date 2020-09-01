Three-more-world-series-bracelets-won-across-busy-weekend

A trio of WSOP winners will await the delivery of gold in the post in the coming days after they booked wins on the WSOP 2020 Online Series, bagging hundreds of thousands of dollars in the process.

From a double-stack win to a turbo victory, the weekend had something for everyone to enjoy, especially the big winners on GGPoker.

Event #75 – Double Stack No Limit Hold’em

The $300-entry Double Stack Event #75 had a total of 3,552 entries, with almost a million dollars in the prizepool. Just 440 places were paid, and in the end it was Norwegian player Trygve Leite who triumphed against Italian Emanuele Monari to win his first-ever WSOP bracelet and claim the top prize of $130,100.

In taking the WSOP bracelet, Leite adds his name to a pretty exclusive list of Norwegian legends who have captured bracelets, such as two-time winner Thor Hansen, pocket rocket and former online phenom Annette Obrestad, Sigurd Eskeland and Espen Sandvik. Leite’s win completed just the 7th Norwegian bracelet win in World Series of Poker history.

WSOP Online Event #75: $300 Double Stack Final Table Results:

Place Winner Country Prize 1 Trygve Leite Norway $130,100 2 Emanuele Monari Italy $101,292 3 Anjali Agrawal India $72,204 4 Eliyahu Elyshiv Israel $51,470 5 Gregory Ronaldson South Africa $36,689 6 Paul Lozano Spain $26,154 7 Jiahuan He China $18,643 8 David Mitchell United States $13,290 9 Connor Drinan United States $9,473

Event #76 – Forty Stack No Limit Hold’em

The Lithuanian player Gediminas Uselis had to enter multiple times, but it was a case of three times being the charm as he eventually won the $400-entry Forty Stack NLHE event.

With a total of 4,461 entries overall, the top prize of $227,186 went to the inappropriately-named Uselis as he proved very useful indeed in the format. Winning his first WSOP bracelet, Uselis took home 211,282, as well as an entry into the WSOP Europe Main Event.

WSOP Online Event #76: $400 ‘Forty Stack’ Final Table Results:

Place Player Country Prize 1 Gediminas Uselis Lithuania $211,282* 2 Andrew Wilson United Kingdom $159,705 3 Yaniv Bohadana Israel $114,237 4 Silviya Kaymakchieva Serbia $81,714 5 Espen Jorstad Norway $58,450 6 Yucheng Xiao China $41,809 7 Michelle Roberts Mexica $29,906 8 Guilherme Dos Santos Brazil $21,392 9 Nicolau Villa Lobos Brazil $15,302

*plus WSOP Europe Package worth $12,000+

Event #78 – $1,000 Turbo 8-Max

It took just seven hours of poker to find a winner in the $1,000-entry Turbo event, with Finnish player Adnan Hacialioglu topping 1,910 entries to win his maiden WSOP Bracelet and $259,842.

It was a case of ‘zero to hero’ for Hacialioglu, as he surged from starting the final table as the second shortest stacked player. Busting the final five of his opponents, Hacialioglu ran through the field wielding the axe mercilessly, chopping down players like Tim West and his heads-up opponent Robin Berggren as he came out on top.

WSOP Online Event #78: $1,000 Turbo 8-Handed Final Table Results:

Place Player Country Prize 1st Adnan Hacialioglu Finland $259,842 2nd Robin Berggren Argentina $197,274 3rd Tim West United States $143,162 4th Niko Koop Russia $103,893 5th Jargo Alavali Estonia $79,395 6th Andriy Lyubovetskiy Ukraine $54,714 7th Soo Jo Kim South Korea $39,706 8th Tuen Bui Canada $28,814 9th Johan Haugen Macau $20,911

With the WSOP Main Event coming to a close this coming Saturday, 5th September, it’s sure to be a dramatic end to the WSOP 2020 Online Series, which has outreached its many guarantees.