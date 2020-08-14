Aspire-Global-continues-ascent-in-Swiss-market-with-Casino-Davos-partnership

Aspire Global’s Pariplay, a leading game studio and game aggregator, has expanded its presence in the Swiss iGaming market through a partnership with operator Casino Davos. The agreement, which will see Pariplay provide gaming content to Casino Davos’ online offering Casino777.ch, marks the second Swiss gaming operator to offer Pariplay’s renowned casino content, following its ISO certification in July this year.

This sequence of partnerships in Switzerland aligns with Pariplay’s 2020 goal of expanding its footprint throughout the global iGaming space, by continuing to establish a presence in recently regulated markets with strong growth potential. Casino Davos is a prominent operator in Switzerland and provides Pariplay with a significant platform for its top of the line casino content.

As reported by the Swiss gaming regulator Eidgenössische Spielbankenkommission (ESBK), Casino Davos ranks fourth in Switzerland’s gaming market in terms of revenue. Casino Davos is also highly recognized throughout Europe due to its landbased operations, which will help bolster Pariplay’s position in the European gaming market.

Léonard Huguenin, Online Casino Manager at Casino Davos said: “We are very excited about our partnership with Pariplay and the opportunity to offer their state-of-the-art casino games, which are hugely popular across regulated Europe, to our players via the Casino777.ch gaming site. We are eagerly awaiting the addition of even more Pariplay content to continue to boost our online offering and increase acquisition and retention.”

Adrian Bailey, Managing Director at Pariplay, said: “We are very happy with the progress we have been making in the Swiss regulated gaming market during the few short weeks following our ISO accreditation. Partnering with yet another market leader in Casino Davos and having the opportunity to feature our games on Casino777.ch greatly extends our reach, helping to progress our 2020 growth strategy as we continue to move quickly in extending our global footprint.”

About Aspire Global

Aspire Global is a B2B-provider for iGaming, offering companies everything they need to operate a successful iGaming brand for casino, sports and bingo. The B2B-offering comprises a robust technical platform and games. The platform is offered solely or combined with a range of services. The games include supply of proprietary titles and a hub for third-party games. In addition to the B2B-offering, Aspire Global operates several B2C-brands, including Karamba, the best showcase for the strength of the B2B-offering. The Group operates in several regulated markets including Denmark, Gibraltar, Ireland, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the US. Offices are located in Malta, Israel, Bulgaria, Kiev, India and Gibraltar. Aspire Global is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under ASPIRE. Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected], +46-8-528 00 399. Please visit www.aspireglobal.com