asean-gaming-summit-postponed-to-2021-q2

Given the continued uncertainty and travel restrictions due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, Asia Gaming Brief has decided to postpone this year’s ASEAN Gaming Summit to Q2 2021.

“While it was a difficult decision to postpone our 4th edition past the 2020 calendar year, we felt it was the correct call to make to ensure our delegates’ safety and to give enough time for the industry to regain its balance,” said Luis Pereira, managing director of Asia Gaming Brief.

“This will also prompt us to concentrate on delivering a truly outstanding event in 2021. We’ll be going for a hybrid approach – A live, physical conference for those local to Asia, with unique and exclusive content and activities specially catered to a digital audience too. In the meantime, Asia Gaming Brief remains committed to improving and expanding its full range of services to the Asian gaming industry” Pereira continued.

Asia Gaming Brief will continue to provide its timely AGB Webinar Series – inviting experts to explore the most pressing developments in our industry.

The company will carry on providing its weekly intelligence articles via the daily eBrief Newsletter, along with our industry-leading reports and whitepapers.

Safety permitting, AGB is also keen to resume the social networking events that the industry has been missing in select jurisdictions in 2020.

If you have any queries relating to ASEAN ’21 please do get in touch at [email protected].