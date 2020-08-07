Crystal-Palace-sign-shirt-sponsorship-deal-with-W88

English Premier League club Crystal Palace wasted no time in preparation for the 2020/21 season, announcing a new shirt sponsorship with W88. The Asian betting brand is set to replace ManBetX in a one-year deal for the upcoming season.

We are delighted to announce a sponsorship deal with leading global online gaming brand, W88, who will become our new shirt sponsor for the 2020/21 season. — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 3, 2020

The Asian betting brand specialises in sports betting, live dealer casino, poker, slots and lottery games. W88’s logo is set to feature on Palace’s home, away and third kit for the new EPL season set to begin on September 12.

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish was excited by the partnership with W88 for the upcoming season. “We are delighted to welcome W88 as a new Principal Partner and shirt sponsor for the 2020/21 season. As the club begins a record eighth successive season in the Premier League, the most-watched league in the world, our international fanbase continues to grow,” Parish said.

“We share a common ambition to further extend our international footprint and we look forward to working in partnership with W88,” he added.

W88 Business Development Manager Hilly Ehrlich was equally complimentary on the new partnership with Palace. “We are delighted to be working with Crystal Palace, a club with a rich history in south London spanning more than a century. Apart from working closely with the club’s management and players, we are also excited and looking forward to engaging with Palace fans, both in England and around the world, for a successful partnership. W88 has a global footprint and is a brand which represents integrity, trust and excellence.”

Palace declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal with W88. Palace’s previous agreement three-year agreement with ManBextX was reportedly worth £6.5 million per year.

The new deal comes amid a time when U.K. politicians are toying with the idea of outlawing gambling sponsorship for EPL clubs. A House of Lords Select Committee report pushed for the idea that clubs be given three years to sever ties with the gaming industry.