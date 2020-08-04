WSOP and GGPoker donate $350,000 to COVID-19 relief fund

The World Series of Poker 2020 Online Series has been a huge success for virtually everyone involved, with participants registering in their droves, prizepools up way above their initial guarantees and massive top prizes won by players who have been happy to share their magic winning moments.

Now, GG Poker and the World Series have given back and in spades, as they’ve donated over $350,000 to the Caesars Cares Relief Fund to aid those who have found the fight against COVID-19 the toughest.

With $257,853 raised in the 34th Event of the WSOP 2020 Online Series, GGPoker announced that they have put in an extra donation of $96,903 to push the total donation to $354,756. Apart from the triggeringly odd amount, it’s a fantastic donation and one that shows GGPoker have a philanthropic side to them too.

That itself shouldn’t come as a shock, being led by Bryn Kenney and featuring Daniel Negreanu and Fedor Holz as player and partner. They’re good people who have a record of being generous with what they’ve won in the game.

Event #34 itself saw 2,323 players each donating $111 as part of their buy-in, and this will support those Caesars team members who have ‘suffered unanticipated hardships as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency’.

The Executive Director of the World Series of Poker, Ty Stewart, was happy to announce the donation, and posed alongside ‘Kid Poker’ himself, Daniel Negreanu, as they donated the cheque.

“We are incredibly grateful to our partner GGPoker for their contribution to Caesars Cares,” said Stewart in a statement. “This donation will provide needed support to Caesars Entertainment team members experiencing unexpected setbacks as we work towards resuming operations and restoring normal business conditions.”

Stewart said he was pleasantly shocked about the surprise donation made by GGPoker on top of the money already raised by the tournament itself.

“As if GGPoker’s idea to direct a portion of the buy-in from each player to Caesars Cares wasn’t generous enough, we are absolutely floored and elated by their decision to contribute nearly another $100,000 to the fund.”

GGPoker ambassador Daniel Negreanu was equally proud to be handing over the cheque.

“The international poker community really stepped up this time, and GGPoker was there to push the effort forward,” he said. “We will continue to raise funds for worthy causes in the future, and I’m grateful to be part of something that’s helping to make such a difference.”

Negreanu certainly sounds grateful and it’s heartening for his many fans that he’s already so happy after leaving PokerStars. With 85 WSOP bracelets in total, and dozens still to be won on GGPoker until September 6th, there’s plenty to look forward to in the poker site’s inevitable growth.

After this latest pledge of money from GGPoker, the poker community in general have now donated more than $600,000 in the past six months. Poker players, companies, brands and fans are often giving way more than they’re taking.