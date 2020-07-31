Football-Index-partners-with-beBettor-on-Affordability

28th July 2020, London

Under the partnership, Football Index will use beBettor’s geo-affordability data to provide an automated and scalable solution for considering customer affordability. The affordability data beBettor provides, enables operators to tailor customer interactions to the individual and protect customers from gambling related harms associated with spending beyond their means, whilst respecting customer privacy. beBettor affordability checks also identify those most at risk, such as those on the bankruptcy or insolvency registers, to safeguard those who need it most.

This announcement is just one of the Safer Gambling measures recently introduced by Football Index. In June 2020, Football Index launched their new Gambling Awareness Initiative with Nottingham Forest Football Club, highlighting the importance of safer gambling and helping to educate football supporters within local communities about the issues associated with gambling and how to get support.

Adam Cole, Football Index CEO and Founder, said: “We’re excited to announce partnering with beBettor in this critical area of affordability. Their geo–affordability check allows us to understand more about our customers earlier. This partnership further strengthens our safer gaming frameworks and illustrates the importance we place on player safety, which is at the heart of our business,”

Harry Cott, beBettor CEO, commented: “We are delighted to be working with such a well renowned name within the industry. The team at Football Index have been brilliant to work with and it has been exciting to see how our affordability data services compliment and strengthen their responsible gaming frameworks. Affordability continues to be a focus of the regulator and we are glad to be able to assist Football Index meet evolving requirements,”

About Football Index

Football Index is a revolutionary gambling platform and the world’s first football stockmarket. The platform allows traders to place bets to buy and sell shares in over 3,000 professional footballers with real money – offering football fans a chance to bet on the future success of footbaLL players, rather than gambling on the short-Lived outcome of footbaLL matches.

About beBettor

beBettor is an independent technology and data science company focused exclusively on the responsible gaming sector. beBettor provides responsible gaming tools to help the betting and gaming industry solve problem gambling and meet evolving standards for regulatory compliance.