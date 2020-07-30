sportcaller-touches-down-with-betfred-usa-sports-for-fan-activation

Free-to-play specialist stakes another flag in Colorado’s sports-mad state with a new game leveraging operator’s sponsorship of Denver Broncos.

30th July 2020 – SportCaller, the leading free-to-play (F2P) sports-game provider, has announced its latest stateside partnership in Colorado with Betfred USA Sports, the U.S. subsidiary of U.K.-based operator Betfred, consolidating its position in the vanguard of a burgeoning North American market.

In an ongoing weekly free-to-play series, players can sign up for free and have the chance to compete for bragging rights and win up to a $1,000 of Denver Broncos merchandise. Betfred USA Sports recently signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Colorado-based football team.

The deal also gives Betfred USA Sports’ growing list of U.S. platform and sportsbook partners access to the industry’s highest quality F2P content solutions for all major U.S. sports (including American football, basketball, baseball, ice hockey and golf) courtesy of SportCaller’s proprietary SCore platform which is leading the way as a core acquisition and retention tool for some of the largest sports betting and media networks in the States.

The past year has seen SportCaller strengthen its presence and influence in the U.S., releasing double-digit games for new clients including CBS, BetMGM and leading sportsbook-DFS operator FanDuel. As a result, the F2P specialist is bridging the gap between operators, media companies and sports franchises, establishing F2P as a standalone vertical in its own right. This strategic solution provides flexible ways for operators to responsibly acquire and retain customers at low cost but also stay fully compliant (in any state) as regulation continues to roll out in different forms across North America.

Cillian Barry, MD at SportCaller, said: “We’re thrilled to be huddling up with Betfred and their sponsorship ahead of the forthcoming American football season, giving players in Colorado a chance to win some exceptional merch on their local state’s illustrious franchise. Sportsbook marketing used to be about asking players for their favourite team on a registration form. However, with SportCaller’s F2P platform, you enjoy a deep dive into the drivers of any given player, allowing for hyper-personalised marketing communication for both new players and CRM techniques around existing active bettors.

“F2P works well for a U.S. market where on-the-go sports betting remains embryonic. The vast majority of Americans love sports and like the idea of betting, but there are gradations of familiarity and education to be cultivated. Free-to-play is the stepping-stone product of choice, providing fun, responsible fan-engagement opportunities across an ad-hoc sporting timetable still subject to the whim of COVID-19.”

Bryan Bennett, Chief Operating Officer of Betfred USA Sports, added: “We knew we needed a socially engaging product to help get the brand out and at the same time leverage our new sports sponsorship. SportCaller’s F2P platform performs as an acquisition tool that activates fan engagement, with a weekly questionnaire awarding $1,000 of merchandise, by acquiring potential sports bettors. In an already highly competitive market, we were confident that SportCaller’s experience and past results were what was needed.”

Colorado became the 18th state to legalise online sports betting in the U.S. in May this year. The online sports betting market in the Centennial State is predicted to reach approximately $200 million in annual revenue at saturation, according to H2 Gambling Capital.

About SportCaller



SportCaller is the leading free-to-play sporting game provider, whose platform allows fans to connect and compete across a variety of sports. It provides free-to-play and jackpot games for operators and media owners, generating new accounts allied to trackable levels of increased player-activity and loyalty. SportCaller works with clients in U.K., Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and North America, ranking Flutter Entertainment, GVC, William Hill and Kindred amongst its expanding client-base. SportCaller recently retained its crown for Best Acquisition & Retention Partner at the EGR B2B 2020 Awards cementing its status at the forefront of the emerging FTP vertical.