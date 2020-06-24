Crown-Casino-Perth-set-to-reopen-in-Australia

Crown Casino preparations for a full re-opening in Perth are well underway. The easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Western Australia has meant that Crown will be open on June 27. With Victoria in the grips of a second wave of COVID cases, it means that the Melbourne Casino will remain closed over the next few months. Both Crown properties in Australia suspended operations since late March.

A Crown Casino spokeswoman confirmed the Perth property will be ready to receive players from this weekend, under new health and safety measures. “Crown has worked closely with government and health authorities to ensure that our reopening can be done in a safe manner for the community, and in compliance with all government mandates including physical distancing requirements and hygiene measures,” she said.

“The past few months have been challenging for many Western Australians, and we look forward to welcoming thousands of our employees back to work in coming weeks,” she added.

Casino operations are able to resume on the gaming floor, with health guidelines in place for food and beverage services. Under the agreed guidelines with the Western Australian government, there will be a 2sqm rule for social distancing on the gaming floor. Every second gaming machine will be switched off, and poker will have a maximum five player limit per table.

Given the spike of infections in Victoria, the Perth property will be under pressure to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed. Crown CEO Ken Barton reaffirmed the Crown’s commitment to social distancing:

“Crown’s priority is to the health and safety of our employees, customers and the community. The physical distancing and hygiene measures have been developed in consultation with the Government, Commissioner of Police and Chief Health Officer to allow reopening in a safe manner. We look forward to welcoming back many of our employees and customers to Crown Perth.”

Western Australia has been relatively unscathed during the COVID pandemic, with three active cases. The state has remained cut-off from Eastern Australia with hard border restrictions in place. Phase three restrictions will mean that the state will be allowing crowds of up to 30,000 for sports events.