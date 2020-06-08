Calvin Ayre makes sizeable investment in TonicPow – a frictionless advertising solution using Bitcoin SV

TonicPow is a peer-to-peer digital advertising system. For individual users, it is an easy way to earn small amounts of Bitcoin recommending things you like to your friends and family. For a business, it’s a powerful tool that lets you create flexible, incentive-based advertising campaigns. It allows both sides to leverage the power of microtransactions without needing to understand Bitcoin.

This is possible because TonicPow uses the Bitcoin SV blockchain and its BSV digital currency, the only chain that significantly scales (now), is regulation-friendly and has robust utility. As the massively scalable blockchain with super low transaction fees, Bitcoin SV enables micropayments and data usage that can re-invent the Internet experience.

So what does it do exactly?

Social Monetization for consumers: Earn Bitcoin SV for recommending your favorite products and services. The more engagement you drive, the more BSV you earn.

Better Advertising for businesses: Reach real people wherever they are today. Specifically encourage sales of a product, service, new signups, social engagement, or anything you can imagine. Pay for better ad engagement.

Developer Tools: Seamlessly extend TonicPow functionality to your users. Use your own domain name for referral links.

Instant: Real-time payouts for promoters, and reporting for advertisers.

Transparent: Clicks and conversions are recorded on-chain, and can be independently verified.

And best of all? It’s free for consumers to use. Say what? Yup, TonicPow only earns money when you do. WIN-WIN!

Calvin Ayre commented: “It blows my mind to see how many incredible business and enterprise solutions are now being built on Bitcoin SV. It proves that scaling matters. And with Bitcoin SV committed to a set-in-stone protocol, developers can build whatever blockchain applications they like safe in the knowledge that the underlying ‘plumbing’ will not change. TonicPow is such a powerful solution to any business looking to market itself and I am very excited to be an investor.”

To learn more about TonicPow’s plans, come to the CoinGeek New York conference, anticipated to be in October 2020 in New York City, New York. Also visit BitcoinSV.com to learn more about BSV.