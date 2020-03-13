$20m guaranteed as Powerfest returns from March 15th-29th

POKER

With many live poker festivals being cancelled in the next few weeks, plenty of players will be focusing their attention on the online events that are forthcoming. It’s good timing for partypoker, then, to have put together their biggest online series of the year to date as Powerfest returns from March 15th, running until March 29th.

At present, Powerfest will last 15 days, though with the coronavirus having spread around much of the world to the extent that it was officially classified as a pandemic at the time of going to press, many poker players are calling for online brands to ramp up their offerings to encourage players to stay at home and play the game they love all the more.

With a massive $20 million up for grabs in guaranteed prize money over the fortnight, a lot of the hype centres around the Main Events that all take place on the final Sunday, the 29th March. With 145 Powerfest events meaning High Roller, High, Medium and Low buy-ins constitute 488 tournaments in total, there is a wide range of entry prices, with it costing between 55 cents all the way up to $25,500 to enter.

There are two game variants to choose from on offer, with no limit hold’em and Pot Limit Omaha the order of the festival. With rebuy tournaments, freezeouts, Progressive Knockouts (PKO), PKO Battles and 8-Max, 6-Max, 8-6 Mix-Max and 6-4 Mix-Max formats to pick from, there should be more than a few games for you to get your teeth into.

With the Main Events scheduled for Sunday, 29th March, beginning at 7.30pm GMT / 8.30pm CET, there is over $1.5m in guarantees up for grabs across four NLHE events and another four PLO PKO events.

Here’s the full Main Event schedule:

Time (GMT) Event Guarantee Entry 19:30 #141 High Roller / 8-Max NLHE PKO $500,000 $2,100 19:30 #141 High / 8-Max, NLHE PKO $500,000 $320 19:30 #141 Medium / 8-Max, NLHE PKO $250,000 $55 19:30 #141 Low / 8-Max, NLHE PKO $20,000 $5.50 20:30 #142 High Roller 6-Max, PLO PKO $200,000 $2,100 20:30 #142-High / 6-Max PLO PKO $75,000 $320 20:30 #142-Medium / PLO 6-Max, PKO $25,000 $55 20:30 #142-Low / PLO 6-Max, PKO $5,000 $5.50

With each Main Event winner receiving a trophy ‘in recognition of their success’, partypoker are clearly hoping to add the same kind of prestige to the festival that WCOOP and SCOOP have enjoyed for years, and that’s no bad thing. If you’re thinking of putting together your schedule for the festival, then check out the full schedule right here.

It might be a powerful way to play poker in the month of March, with millions to be won overall and hundreds of events in which to make your name.

Comments