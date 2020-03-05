PAGCOR and President’s office mulling shutting down POGOs

BUSINESS

With a number of scandals swirling around the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) industry, there has been a growing demand by Philippine lawmakers to clean up the sector. Now the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) are warning that they are willing to close down POGOs if issues such as unpaid taxes, illegal labor practices, and an increase in criminal activity are not resolved quickly.

PAGCOR Assistant Vice President Jose Tria, Jr., the head of licensing for POGOs, made it clear that the gaming regulator is prepared to shut down shops. “We are openly coordinating with agencies that are having problems with POGO operations in the Philippines. We are trying to help,” Tria told CNN Philippines’ News in a March 4 interview. “When it is not resolved, we will look into closing down the operations of POGOs.”

On the same day, the president’s office also jumped on the topic of POGOs. Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo made it clear that the President Rodrigo Duterte is considering shutting down POGO operations entirely if irregularities continue to escalate. He explained that the president had already suspended operations when there were questions about lottery anomalies, making it clear that the Philippine president is not averse to the idea of suspending operations immediately.

There are many who are in opposition to this move, explaining that POGOs aren a net benefit to the Philippines. However, Panelo was willing to express his problems with the industry. “The fact that it has been there, I suppose there’s good in it. But of course, there are also, as we have received reports, there have been many instances of using it in illegal practices.”

The spokesman did add that it may not be necessary to shut down all operations but to instead focus on those who are responsible for its operations. “It’s not the POGO itself. It’s the people running it. Then, you change the people, not the system. You improve on the system. You prosecute those involved in the illegal activities.”

Several lawmaker are not convinced, demanding that investigations be made of POGOs operations. This includes Senators Risa Hontiveros, Joel Villanueva, and Franklin Drilon who have expressed their concerns about human trafficking and money laundering through these operations.

Comments