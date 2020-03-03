STS extends its stay with Futsal Ekstraklasa

PRESS RELEASES

STS, the largest bookmaker in Poland, has extended its sponsorship agreement with Futsal Ekstraklasa. The contract is valid until June 2022. Under this agreement, for the next two and a half years, STS will be an official bookmaker of top-class futsal competitions. The bookmaker thus significantly strengthens its presence in Polish sport and continues to sponsor national league competitions.

The agreement also provides for the STS brand to be displayed during the matches of top-class futsal competitions – the bookmaker’s logo will appear on things such as LED banners, video materials and live TV broadcasts. The contract also provides for the publication of common content on the website and on various social media platforms of the Ekstraklasa and its clubs.

“Extending the cooperation with Futsal Ekstraklasa is another stage of strengthening the position of STS as the preferred bookmaker among football fans. Apart from cooperation with the Polish national football team and top football clubs, we engage in activities in other fields related to this sport. The agreement with Futsal Ekstraklasa fits perfectly into our long-term sponsorship activity,” Mateusz Juroszek, President of STS.

STS is known as a committed sponsor. Currently, it is conducting measurements of the volume of fan cheering in all 14 PlusLiga teams. The bookmaker has carried out numerous unique projects together with fans and clubs from all over Poland, including the replacement of K. Hamalainen’s jerseys, kolorujeMY (colourINC), Koszulka na Basel (A T-shirt for Basel) or preparing a special tifo display for Artur Boruc’s last appearance in the Polish national team. Moreover, together with Jagiellonia and Pogoń Szczecin, the bookmaker organised a vote on the graphic design of new coaches for two clubs. STS also organised a number of activities for volleyball, handball and basketball fans.

