OLBG celebrates one millionth app download

London, UK. 17th May, 2019: Leading UK sports betting affiliate, Online Betting Guide (OLBG), commemorated the Premier League final by reaching its millionth download of its betting tips app.

While Manchester City took home the bacon for their fans defending their Premier League title, OLBG.com attracted its one millionth app download to end the season on a high.

OLBG.com was first established in 2002 as guide to the best betting sites and latest offers. It then developed into a highly popular tipster competition and forum for punters to discuss and help each other with their bets. This grew into a community of experienced and knowledgeable tipsters providing free daily tips covering more than twenty sports. It is these tips that are presented on the OLBG app, available on iOS (App Store) and Android (direct from OLBG.com/app).

Richard Moffat, CEO for OLBG.com, said: “We’re really proud of how far this app has come over the years, there’s nothing else like it available.” He went on to explain “No other app gives free access to 5,000 daily tips, from 1,000s of tipsters across 22 sports with researched comments to support their bets, tipster performance including 7-day and annual profit stats to help users decide who to follow, most popular bets from the whole community, daily accas, quick betting with best odds highlighted and the best bookie offers. If you’re not using it, you’re missing a wealth of resources”.

Over 7,500 of its users have reviewed the app and rated it 4.4 out of a possible 5 stars. Moffat added that this customer feedback was harvested to create an app “our users love and use every day to help improve their betting”.

OLBG’s sports betting tips app is available for download from https://www.olbg.com/app.

