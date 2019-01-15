G2E Asia further expands its offerings with Financial Technology Asia in 2019

PRESS RELEASES

Macau, January 2019 – Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, the leading Asian trade event and the largest regional sourcing platform for global gaming and entertainment products, is excited to announce its newest show segment – Financial Technology Asia. The segment will be launched at the expo’s 13th consecutive edition, which will take place from 21 to 23 May 2019 at The Venetian Macao.

Financial Technology Asia will be jointly organized by G2E Asia and Blockchain Labs Co., Limited.

Jack Liao, Chief Executive Officer of Blockchain Labs, notes, “We’re absolutely delighted to work with G2E Asia to co-organize Financial Technology Asia. G2E Asia is well-established as the ‘must attend’ annual event of the Asian gaming and entertainment industry. It is a great honor and privilege to be entrusted by G2E Asia to join hands in launching Financial Technology Asia as one of the key segments and highlighted features of the upcoming event in May 2019.”

Financial Technology Asia will spotlight Asia-Pacific’s skyrocketing FinTech industry, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 72.5 percent from 2015 to 2020, reaching US$72 billion. It will provide a unique opportunity for financial technology and solution providers to showcase the latest solutions and services, including cloud financial solutions, block chain technology, cybersecurity, FinTech and payment solutions.

Financial Technology Asia will provide a specialized platform where all attendees can meet and explore new partnerships and business opportunities with financial professionals, ranging from casino and gaming platform operators to banking and financial institutions, funding and venture capitalists and FinTech system integrators. The segment will bring together influential members of FinTech from an exclusively-Asian perspective to share insights. The forum will feature themes covering blockchain technology for gaming and lottery, together with innovations in payments and cybersecurity.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Blockchain Labs to organize the Financial Technology Asia exhibit segment and high-level forum,” said Josephine Lee, Chief Operating Officer of Reed Exhibitions Greater China. “G2E Asia’s new coverage of the financial aspects of cybersecurity directly responds to market needs, while providing financial technology and business solutions for the whole of the gaming and entertainment industry. Our partners and the team have good reason to be confident in the success of this new segment.”

For further information or inquiries about G2E Asia 2019, visit www.g2easia.com.

ABOUT G2E ASIA

G2E Asia is the international gaming trade show and conference for the Asian gaming industry. Organized by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibitions, G2E Asia made its debut in 2007, defining itself as the preeminent show for the Asian gaming –entertainment industry.

About the American Gaming Association (AGA)

The American Gaming Association (AGA) is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, gaming suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming’s modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

About Reed Exhibitions

Reed Exhibitions is the world’s leading events organizer, with over 500 events in 30 countries, and a staff of 3,900 exhibition specialists. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of the RELX Group plc, a world-leading provider of information solutions for professional customers across industries.

About Blockchain Labs Co.,Limited

Blockchain Labs Co.,Limited is based in Hong Kong, the global international financial center, and its business radiates to many countries around the world. With rich overseas resources and a global vision, Blockchain Labs Co.,Limited focuses on business and innovation based on blockchain technology, and provides the most professional one-stop solutions and services for individual and enterprise customers in the blockchain industry and digital currency industry. The company promoted blockchain technology to serve social and economic progress and development.

CONTACT:

Chopin Mo

T: +86-755-2383-4577

E: [email protected]

