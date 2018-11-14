Habanero gaming content is now on the BOSS. platform

PRESS RELEASES

BOSS. Gaming solutions have accomplished integrating with Habanero, a world-leading gaming provider.

Now, the company can offer more amazing slot games from Habanero, as they are available through the BOSS. Platform.

“We are pleased to start our collaboration with Habanero”, says COO from BOSS. Gaming, Catalina Lukianenko. “This is an important step for our company, and we believe it will bring success to both sides”.

The integration with Habanero started last year and is now successfully accomplished.

About BOSS. Gaming solutions

BOSS. is an independent software developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions. BOSS. develops gaming platform, sportsbook and betting services, land-based casino software, affiliate system, payment solutions, own online casino slots and White label solution. BOSS. Gaming provides consulting services and helps to get a license, develop strategies, manage purchased online casinos, offers technical and operational support and assists clients with getting business results.

