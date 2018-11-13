Safaribet Kenya launches affiliate programme with Income Access

PRESS RELEASES

Programme for East African online sportsbook with pioneering group-betting product to be powered by Income Access affiliate platform

Montreal, QC. 13th November 2018 – Safaribet Kenya, a Nairobi-based online sportsbook focusing on the Kenyan market, has launched a new affiliate programme in partnership with Income Access, Paysafe Group’s marketing technology and services provider. Safaribet Kenya, which features an innovative group-betting product, will use Income Access’ affiliate software to optimise programme performance and growth.

Founded in 2016, Safaribet Kenya offers pre-match and live betting on over 3,000 sports markets, including soccer, Formula 1, basketball, American football, baseball, cricket and handball. The brand’s unique group-betting functionality allows customers to wager on events with up to 10 others.

Safaribet Kenya’s launch of a new affiliate programme on the Income Access platform, which has won eGR North America’s ‘Acquisition and Retention Partner of the Year’ award for the last four years straight, will serve to raise brand awareness and customer acquisition. The platform’s Ad Serving tool will allow the operator to target players in geographically diverse and multilingual Kenya down to a town or city level and according to language, among other criteria.

Affiliates promoting the new Safaribet Kenya affiliate programme, which offers a revenue share commission structure, will benefit from the brand’s diverse player promotions. In addition to group-betting, these include weekly jackpots and accumulator bonuses, among other offers.

Safaribet Kenya will add fantasy sports and Keno games to its offering later in Q4 2018, providing affiliates with another compelling reason to promote a diversifying brand.

Imran A. Premji, founder and CEO of Safaribet Kenya, said: “Income Access offers the most sophisticated and robust affiliate platform for sports betting operators. Supported by the company’s software, our new affiliate programme allows gaming affiliates to grow with the Safaribet Kenya brand, as we expand our offering this year and into 2019.”

Tara Wilson, General Manager at Income Access, Paysafe Group, said: “The regulated African sports-betting market, which continues to grow strongly, is an important business focus for our products and services. We’re excited to partner with one of Kenya’s leading operators to support the growth of its brand through the affiliate channel.”

For more information about this partnership, contact Safaribet Kenya.

About Safaribet Kenya

Safaribet Kenya, is a vibrant, disruptive sports-betting brand in the East African gaming and betting landscape, defined by its signature tagline #THEGAMECHANGER.

With its roots in Kenya, the brand seeks to drive social interactions and develop an emotional connection with its customers. The brand’s consumer-focused outlook is best demonstrated by Safaribet Kenya’s unique “Customer First” products: The Exclusive World Cup Safari Jackpot; “Group betting” – a social betting proprietary creation of Safaribet Kenya; and the introduction of daily fantasy sports and Keno games later in Q4 2018.

Licenced and controlled by the Betting Control and Licensing (BCLB) of Kenya, Safaribet Kenya is a supporter of responsible gambling and offers one of the largest spreads of the sports betting market, supported by state-of-the-art ICT infrastructure and a dedicated customer care program.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a digital marketing and technology company with an independent affiliate network. It specialises in providing affiliate marketing and digital marketing solutions to regulated iGaming, lottery, land-based casino and financial trading companies. Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Danske Spil (Danish national lottery), ETX Capital, GAIN Capital, IGT’s Lottomatica, Ladbrokes Coral, Jackpotjoy, Michigan Lottery, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pinnacle, Sportingbet, Tote Ireland, and TwinSpires.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group (Paysafe) is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing and online cash solutions.

With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $80 billion, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world.

Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

Contact Details

Jerry Mwenda

Chief Marketing Officer

Safaribet Kenya

Tel.: +254 709 934 100

Email: marketing@Safaribet.co.ke

Website: https://www.Safaribet.co.ke/

Affiliate sign-up page: http://affiliates.Safaribet.co.ke

Nick Say

Communications Manager

Income Access, Paysafe

Tel. +1-514-849-8595

Email: Nick.Say@Paysafe.com

Website: https://incomeaccess.com/

