In-N-Out employee wins 2 WSOPC gold rings in a week

A poker enthusiast who works in In-N-Out to pay the bills has won two World Series of Poker Circuit gold rings in a single week, after never winning a poker tournament in his life.
In 1948, Harry and Ester Snyder opened a burger joint in Baldwin Park, California. The concept was simple. Get them in, deliver the best burger in the business, and them out.
The name?
In-N-Out.
These days, the business is a fast food powerhouse with 335 restaurants dotted across six states, and there is still a Snyder at the helm, with Harry and Ester’s only grandchild Lynsi acting as President.
The home of the animal fries pays its new employees around $13 per hour, and reports suggest that once you make your way to the role of store manager you can be making upwards of $160,000 per year, and that’s roughly the same amount of money In-N-Out employee, Scott Sanders has just won playing poker in Lake Tahoe.
The 30-year-old got into poker after a broken hip left him disabled and unable to walk for several months. Until last week, his results have missed a notch in the win column, despite $327,401 in live tournament earnings, and a personal best score of $62,255 for finishing 3/1612 in a $580 No-Limit Hold’em Re-Entry at a 2017 WSOPC played out at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.
Today, it’s a different story.
Christmas has come early after winning two WSOPC gold rings within days of each other at the WSOPC in Lake Tahoe. The first win came in the $400 Monster Stack tournament when Sanders beat 332-entrants to capture the $25,201 first prize, and the second win came in the $1,700 Main Event when he beat 442-entrants to win the $147,314 first prize.
In that Main Event, Sanders beat Nick Pupillo, heads-up, less than a month after Pupillo lost heads-up to Zachery Schneider in the $1,700 WSOPC No-Limit Hold’em Main Event at Horseshoe Hammond.
Rings or money?
Pupillo has banked close to $200k in those two events, so I think he will be happy.
Here are those winning podiums.
Monster Stack Final Table Results
1. Scott Sanders – $25,201
2. Marty Gorenc – $15,578
3. Mike Ruter – $11,365
4. Sean Barker – $8,430
5. Lowell Kim – $6,350
6. Jarod Minghini – $4,857
7. Rian Mullins – $3,769
8. Lance Donnell – $2,967
9. Nesrin Can – $2,369
Main Event Final Table Results
1. Scott Sanders – $147,314
2. Nick Pupillo – $91,036
3. Brett Murray – $66,521
4. Stephen Song – $49,392
5. Ryan Stoker – $37,245
6. Dann Turner – $28,506
7. Ian Steinman – $22,138
8. Michael Hubbard – $17,437
9. Robert Georato – $13,928
Three other onion rings that plunged deep into the fryer in this one were the 12-time gold ring winner, Valentin Vornicu (22nd), gold ring winner, Adam Owen (28th), and seven-time gold ring winner, Vincent Moscati (29th).
In other Lake Tahoe news, podcast host and multiple WSOPC gold ring winner, Bernard Lee, beat 124-entrants to win the $11,456 first prize in a $400 No-Limit Hold’em event, and the UK’s Adam Owen picked up his first gold ring with a win in another $400 No-Limit Hold’em event beating 473-entrants to take home the $29,128 first prize.