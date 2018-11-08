In-N-Out employee wins 2 WSOPC gold rings in a week

POKER

A poker enthusiast who works in In-N-Out to pay the bills has won two World Series of Poker Circuit gold rings in a single week, after never winning a poker tournament in his life.

In 1948, Harry and Ester Snyder opened a burger joint in Baldwin Park, California. The concept was simple. Get them in, deliver the best burger in the business, and them out.

The name?

In-N-Out.

These days, the business is a fast food powerhouse with 335 restaurants dotted across six states, and there is still a Snyder at the helm, with Harry and Ester’s only grandchild Lynsi acting as President.

The home of the animal fries pays its new employees around $13 per hour, and reports suggest that once you make your way to the role of store manager you can be making upwards of $160,000 per year, and that’s roughly the same amount of money In-N-Out employee, Scott Sanders has just won playing poker in Lake Tahoe.

The 30-year-old got into poker after a broken hip left him disabled and unable to walk for several months. Until last week, his results have missed a notch in the win column, despite $327,401 in live tournament earnings, and a personal best score of $62,255 for finishing 3/1612 in a $580 No-Limit Hold’em Re-Entry at a 2017 WSOPC played out at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Today, it’s a different story.

Christmas has come early after winning two WSOPC gold rings within days of each other at the WSOPC in Lake Tahoe. The first win came in the $400 Monster Stack tournament when Sanders beat 332-entrants to capture the $25,201 first prize, and the second win came in the $1,700 Main Event when he beat 442-entrants to win the $147,314 first prize.

In that Main Event, Sanders beat Nick Pupillo, heads-up, less than a month after Pupillo lost heads-up to Zachery Schneider in the $1,700 WSOPC No-Limit Hold’em Main Event at Horseshoe Hammond.

Rings or money?

Pupillo has banked close to $200k in those two events, so I think he will be happy.

Here are those winning podiums.

Monster Stack Final Table Results

1. Scott Sanders – $25,201

2. Marty Gorenc – $15,578

3. Mike Ruter – $11,365

4. Sean Barker – $8,430

5. Lowell Kim – $6,350

6. Jarod Minghini – $4,857

7. Rian Mullins – $3,769

8. Lance Donnell – $2,967

9. Nesrin Can – $2,369

Main Event Final Table Results

1. Scott Sanders – $147,314

2. Nick Pupillo – $91,036

3. Brett Murray – $66,521

4. Stephen Song – $49,392

5. Ryan Stoker – $37,245

6. Dann Turner – $28,506

7. Ian Steinman – $22,138

8. Michael Hubbard – $17,437

9. Robert Georato – $13,928

Three other onion rings that plunged deep into the fryer in this one were the 12-time gold ring winner, Valentin Vornicu (22nd), gold ring winner, Adam Owen (28th), and seven-time gold ring winner, Vincent Moscati (29th).

In other Lake Tahoe news, podcast host and multiple WSOPC gold ring winner, Bernard Lee, beat 124-entrants to win the $11,456 first prize in a $400 No-Limit Hold’em event, and the UK’s Adam Owen picked up his first gold ring with a win in another $400 No-Limit Hold’em event beating 473-entrants to take home the $29,128 first prize.

