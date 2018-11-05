New real casino live gaming solution at Gaming in Spain Conference

PRESS RELEASES

Leading live gaming provider Ezugi is going live in Spain with its Over-The-Table (OTT) Roulette solution, streamed from the roulette table at Casino de Talavera, Castilla la Mancha. Ezugi will demonstrate the new possibilities that OTT gaming brings to both online and brick-and-mortar operators at the upcoming Gaming in Spain Conference.

Ezugi’s OTT live casino solution provides an enhanced and localized experience for online players who wish to feel like they are playing at a real brick-and-mortar casino.

An expert in OTT solutions, Ezugi already manages live casino streams from the Golden Nugget Casino, Atlantic City, USA; Palace Casino in Romania; 69 Casino in Latvia; Queenco Casino in Cambodia; and Portomaso and Oracle Casinos in Malta, offering a range of products that include multiple roulette and baccarat/punto banco variants.

From December 2018, a live stream from Casino de Talavera’s casino floor will be added to this mix. Besides the many new possibilities for the brick-and-mortar operator, Ezugi’s localized OTT solution will also bring a new level of engagement and real gaming floor feeling to Spanish online players.

R. Franco Digital is the first platform to accommodate Casino de Talavera’s live roulette stream.

Anton Bargel, VP Land-Based, Ezugi: “At Ezugi we believe in an ongoing merger between land-based and online businesses; and we are proud to be the first to bring our famous OTT solution to Spanish players. Spain’s fast-growing regulated market is opening up a lot of possibilities for new products and services, as well as more secure and engaging options for the players.”

Miguel Ángel Lázaro, Managing Director at R. Franco Digital: “We are proud of incorporating Ezugi OTT in our IRIS platform. It is a unique solution that adds great value to the ample portfolio of content already on the platform. We are looking forward to providing our players on Wanabet.es with the stunning gaming experience of Ezugi OTT.”

If you, too, want to find out what OTT gaming can bring to your business, join us at the upcoming Gaming in Spain Conference.

When & where

The 2018 Gaming in Spain Conference will be held November 7-8, 2018, at Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid.

Includes behind-the-scenes stadium tour

Registered conference attendants will be offered the opportunity to participate in a behind-the-scenes stadium tour of Wanda Metropolitano, host venue of the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final, followed by business drinks and a networking dinner.

Exclusive offer for Jdigital members

Jdigital members receive an exclusive 15% discount on standard price tickets if they register through this link. Please note: this offer is strictly limited to current members of Jdigital.

About Gaming in Spain

Gaming in Spain is a large international B2B community with over 3,000 members. In 2010, Gaming in Spain organized the very first international gaming conference in Madrid, where Mr Juan Carlos Alfonso of the DGOJ announced the initial online gaming legislation. Further Gaming in Spain Conferences were held in 2011 and 2017.

Gaming in Spain was founded by Willem van Oort, a Barcelona-based gaming consultant and member of IMGL and IAGA, who operates in Spain, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

