Microgaming’s Lucha Legends enters the arena

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming entertains from the squared circle with its latest release, Lucha Legends.

Hosted by Burro, El Diablo, Martio, and Sal and Pepe, five of Mexico’s finest wrestlers, Lucha Legends is a five-reel, 25-payline online slot that includes two selectable game modes.

The legendary luchadores pack a punch in normal game mode, where the Super Wild feature awards either two additional wilds or a 2x or 3x multiplier. Executing their signature wrestling moves, the masked marvels can randomly turn wild symbols into Super Wilds, which are triggered by the arrival of any winning or non-winning wilds in free spins.

Players also have the option to power up for the chance to win even greater prizes. Power Up Mode can be activated in the base game (and carries over into free spins if active on the free spins trigger) to double the total bet and significantly increase the hit frequency of the Super Wild feature, which is further enhanced during this mode, awarding either four additional wilds or a 3x or 5x multiplier.

Packed with engaging features and striking character animations, Lucha Legends climbs into the ring with Microgaming operators on Wednesday 31 October. Watch the gameplay video here.

David Reynolds, Games Publisher at Microgaming, comments: “Lucha Legends is a fun and vibrant slot that taps into the global popularity of professional Mexican wrestling, capturing the drama and excitement with several big-hitting features. In addition to 10 free spins, which can be retriggered, the Super Wild feature and Power Up Mode aim to enhance gameplay and increase the player’s win potential. This is a beautifully animated game designed to deliver round after round of action and entertainment.”

