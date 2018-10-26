Pragmatic Play unearths a blockbuster with Ancient Egypt Classic

PRESS RELEASES

26th October 2018: Pragmatic Play, one of the leading online games providers for video slots and live casino products, has announced its latest blockbuster slot, Ancient Egypt Classic.

The innovative 3×5 video slot, which goes live on the 31st October, features many symbols familiar to fans of ancient Egypt, including ankhs, the Eye of Ra, Queen Cleopatra, and Anubis, the feared god of the dead, as well as a scarab symbol that acts as a wild.

Once three or more scarabs appear on the reels, the bonus feature will be triggered. Players will receive 10 free spins, and a special symbol will be chosen at random, which if appearing on the reels during the bonus feature, expands to cover the entire reel, which can lead to huge wins.

Melissa Summerfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are delighted to reveal Ancient Egypt Classic, one of our most exciting slots of the year. With an engaging bonus feature mode, it is bound to be a hit.

“Aside from the fun bonus feature, the attention to detail in the game is also fantastic – with intricate symbols, set against a backdrop of ornately sculpted pillars, and a sparkling sarcophagus that is opened when entering the bonus feature.”

Pragmatic Play’s portfolio contains more than 100 proven HTML5 video slots, including award-winning Wolf Gold and Da Vinci’s Treasure. These titles are now live with an expanding list of leading casino brands, including Pokerstars, Rank Group, GVC Holdings and Casumo.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Tom Lewis at Square in the Air on 020 3586 8257 or tom.lewis@squareintheair.com

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is a leading multi-product content provider to the iGaming industry, offering innovative, regulated and mobile-focused gaming products. Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled.

We strive to create the most engaging, evocative experiences for all our customers across a range of verticals, including slots, live casino, bingo and other games.

Pragmatic Play’s Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 100 proven HTML5 games, available in many currencies, 26 languages and all major certified markets. Our games generate a great deal of success for our clients and vast enjoyment for players in regulated markets globally.

For more information please visit http://pragmaticplay.com/

Comments