Microgaming content live with Gamesys

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming is supplying some of the industry’s most popular online slots to Gamesys following a bespoke integration.

Having successfully integrated with Microgaming’s award-winning Quickfire platform, Gamesys have unlocked access to a range of top-performing games from Microgaming.

Gamesys stand among the industry’s leading operators, having entertained over 25 million players since launching their first brand in 2002. Virgin Games, Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Heart Bingo and Monopoly Casino will all host Microgaming content via Quickfire.

The first drop of games includes Microgaming’s iconic Immortal Romance online slot, with more classic titles and new content to be added in the coming months.

Andrew Clucas, Microgaming COO, comments: “There are few bigger names in our industry than Gamesys, whose brands will benefit from the global success and popularity of our games. We look forward to providing Gamesys with even more leading content in the weeks ahead.”

Microgaming is live with 800+ gaming brands in jurisdictions throughout the world. Gamesys are hosting Microgaming content in Gibraltar for the UK market initially before rolling out the games into Spain and other key markets.

Simon Mizzi, Marketing Director of Gamesys, adds: “We are delighted to add Microgaming to our small but growing portfolio of third-party content partnerships. Their industry pedigree and the quality of their games and branded titles speak for themselves, and we are certain they will add value across Gamesys managed ventures.”

For further information please contact:

Microgaming Press Office

01624 727777

pressoffice@microgaming.co.uk

About Gamesys

Founded in April 2001 by Noel Hayden and a small team of developers, Gamesys’ aim was to build a profitable online entertainment business providing games to a worldwide audience using proprietary gaming software. It all started with Jackpotjoy but along the way Gamesys have grown into the award-winning team of designers, developers and operators behind some of the leading gaming sites and apps including Virgin Games and Heart Bingo. As a GamCare Certified operator Gamesys takes the issue of responsible gaming extremely seriously and are committed to providing a safe, fair and enjoyable responsible gaming service and providing members with the highest levels of player protection.

About Microgaming

Microgaming developed the first true online casino in 1994. It has been breaking records, breaking new ground and breaking its back in pursuit of original gaming ever since. Developer of thousands of unique, genre-defining casino, mobile, poker, bingo, land-based and multiplayer games, and a pioneer in virtual and wearable gaming, the software giant hosts the world’s largest progressive jackpot network. Its products include Live Dealer, Sportsbook, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Microgaming is an award winner. A millionaire maker. The father of player protection and responsible gaming. And through Microgaming PlayItForward, it is a pillar of its local community on the Isle of Man.

