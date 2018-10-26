Business numbers boom at Global Gaming Expo 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Attendance figures reveal significant increase for the gaming industry’s marquee event

LAS VEGAS – Global Gaming Expo (G2E) saw more than 27,000 gaming professionals visit Las Vegas October 8-11 for the world’s premier international gaming trade show and education presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and organized by Reed Exhibitions. Figures from key buyers, engagement in the educational programming and overall attendance significantly increased for G2E 2018.

“We are thrilled to see this year’s numbers corroborate the overwhelming productivity that exhibitors and attendees experienced at G2E,” said Allie Barth, vice president of industry services for the American Gaming Association. “Our goal was to create a show that was relevant to today’s gaming professionals and facilitate ways to advance opportunities for industry growth. I believe we’ve taken a great step this year, which will be utilized to further our successes in the years to come.”

Key Figures for G2E 2018

• G2E 2018 experienced a 16 percent growth in key buyer attendance on the show floor

• Of the key buyers who attended G2E 2018, 27 percent of these key buyers were new to the show, demonstrating an expanding marketplace for the gaming industry

• Overall attendance for G2E 2018 increased more than 6 percent

• This year’s show saw a 30 percent increase in turnout at G2E 2018’s education programs

G2E Event Director Korbi Carrison said, “The gaming industry is at an exciting moment where evolving technology and aspiring entrepreneurs are creating new ways to innovate. The excitement from the G2E show floor was palpable and will shape how casino-resorts operate for years to come.”

Next year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E) will be held October 14-17 (Education: October 14-17 | Expo Hall: October 15-17), 2019 in Las Vegas at the Sands Expo.

About Global Gaming Expo:

Global Gaming Expo 2018 (G2E) is the world’s premier international gaming trade show and educational event, presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and organized by Reed Exhibitions. G2E 2018 saw more than 27,000 gaming professionals converge at the Sands Expo and Convention Center October 8 – 11 for a high-powered event showcasing all aspects of the gaming industry, including the show’s first-ever Sports Betting Symposium. The event demonstrated the latest developments in gaming technology and featured new, fast-paced, and actionable educational content. G2E will continue to provide everything you need for your casino floor and across your entire operation – from traditional casino fare to non-gaming amenities and digital products – G2E is where business growth is accelerated.

About AGA:

The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs in 40 states. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming’s modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

