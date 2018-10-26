Betregal goes live on Aspire Global’s platform

PRESS RELEASES

Aspire Global welcomes BetRegal on the company platform. BetRegal is the first dedicated sports operator to migrate to Aspire Global from another platform – a strategically important event as it confirms the competitive advantage for Aspire Global’s sports solution.

The migration of sports operator BetRegal to Aspire Global’s platform has been successfully completed. The iGaming site goes live today, increasing the number of partner brands on the company platform.

BetRegal is a well-established sports operator, active in several European markets such as UK, Germany and the Nordics through a highly-experienced management team.

“We are pleased to welcome BetRegal on the company platform. The migration of a dedicated sports operator is strategically important as it confirms the competitive advantage for our sports solution, spearheading the further growth of this segment in the network”, says Jov Spiero, VP Sales at Aspire Global.

“The migration to a leading platform with a full-service solution enables BetRegal to realize the full potential of the brand as it allows the team to leverage our core strengths – our significant experience and excellent marketing abilities. Most importantly, it allows us the ability to provide a better product to our valued clients. I look forward to working closely with the team at Aspire Gaming to take BetRegal to the next level”, says Aly Lalani, Head of Marketing at BetRegal.

