Nektan appoints new Vice President, Commercials

PRESS RELEASES

Jaydeep Chakravartty recruited to build on global platform provider’s recent success

Tuesday 23rd October 2018 – Nektan PLC (AIM: NKTN), an international B2B and white label gaming software and services provider, has named Jaydeep Chakravartty as its new Vice President, Commercials.

Chakravartty has a wealth of industry experience and joins from Ingenuity Gaming, where he held the position of Commercial Director for six years with the games studio.

His industry career began as Manager for Ladbrokes Retail followed by Operations Manager in Ladbrokes eGaming, before joining 32Red as Business Project Manager. He has also held senior commercial roles with Isle of Man-based Cozy Games and India-based firm Ibibo Group.

At Nektan, Chakravartty will be responsible for sales and account management across the company’s B2B and White Label divisions, further building and enhancing relationships with Nektan partners and suppliers.

As part of the platform provider’s international growth strategy, he will focus on developing its presence across EMEA and Asia, as well as expanding the breadth of premium games on Nektan’s casino platforms.

Jaydeep Chakravartty said: “I’m thrilled to have joined Nektan in what is a busy time for the company. With a flourishing White Label division complemented with B2B now delivering significant revenue streams, I’m looking forward to building on Nektan’s recent success and further expanding our international reach.”

Gary Shaw, Interim CEO at Nektan added: “Jaydeep arrives at an exciting period of growth for the business, following our landmark B2B partnership with leading operator BetVictor. His proven track record of business development and his extensive knowledge of the online gaming industry will be pivotal as we continue to grow the company.”

Jaydeep Chakravartty will be at ICE Africa, from 24 – 25 October 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Get in touch if you’d like to arrange a meeting.

For more information, please contact:

Nektan



Karen Hamblen

press@nektan.com

About Nektan:



Nektan is an international B2B and white label gaming software and services provider, operating in the regulated, interactive real money gaming space (RMG), delivering original and innovative solutions to commercial organisations that have established online audiences.

Nektan’s full end-to-end technology platform, Evolve, simplifies and supports the route to mobile and desktop gaming revenues, managing the full customer experience and back-office operations, allowing commercial partners to focus on marketing the product to their consumers.

Nektan’s US operating subsidiary, provides US land-based casinos with in-venue mobile gaming solutions which allow operators to add mobile technology and content to their existing offerings, with products accessible to players across both cabinets and mobile devices inside the casinos. Respin has a strong intellectual property portfolio including game patents for Rapid Games™ (on-property mobile entertainment), and other captivating concepts and brands.

Nektan is headquartered in Gibraltar, regulated by the Gibraltar Licensing Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, as well as in the Irish market and maintains sales and customer support operations in its two primary geographical targets, Europe and North America. The proprietary Evolve technology is developed and maintained by a talented and experienced team of employees from Nektan’s Indian office.

Nektan plc was admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2014.

Comments