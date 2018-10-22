PRESS RELEASES

On December 6, the international company Smile-Expo will conduct the second Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Philippines, a large-scale event about DLT and cryptocurrencies. The conference will gather top industry experts who will talk about the relevant issues regarding the technology.

Why the Philippines?

Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference returns to Manila for the second time as the Philippines has a big potential for DLT development.

The country has an established Blockchain Association of the Philippines (BAP), which aims at educating the population about the technology and connecting crypto businesses to enhance further innovations.

More than that, Philippines’ Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) has already given licenses to 19 different crypto exchanges. One of the DLT-based companies is an advanced crypto payment app – Coins.ph.

What is Waiting for Guests at the Conference?

The event will be visited by technology developers, entrepreneurs, investors and miners. Among the participants, there will be representatives of the leading organizations and top industry specialists.

Speakers

Professionals in the DLT sector will deliver presentations on the main issues regarding the crypto sphere.

The event will be attended by Arvie de Vera, the Head of Fintech Business Group at UnionBank of the Philippines. The financial organization is one of the largest banks in the country. It has already integrated DLT into different internal processes and plans to expand technological applications.

The speakers will also include James Florentino, CEO at MergeCommit – a company that plans to become the first DLT-based organization in Southeast Asia by 2025.

Lito Villanueva, Chairman at FinTechAlliance.ph – a collaboration of digital finance experts who plan to improve the country’s economy, will talk during the conference.

Luis Buenaventura, CTO of BloomSolutions, will emphasize topical DLT issues in his presentation as well. His company allows its clients to transform remittance business in a unique way. Its total volume processed since inception has exceeded $125,000,000 as of March 2018, making it one of the most successful DLT remittance startups in the world.

The event will also be joined by the Business Owner at crypto wallet provider Tagcash – Mark Vernon.

The conference’s program will also feature the panel discussion where professionals will talk about smart and legal contracts. One of the discussion’s participants will be Rafael Padilla who has been one of the founders of BAP.

Exhibition Area and Pitch Sessions

Innovative developments will be presented in the exhibition area. Visitors will have a chance to discover new mining hardware, crypto payments solutions and DLT-based apps.

Startups will get a unique opportunity to find investments, as they will share ideas and introduce their brands during the pitch sessions. The most interesting initiative will get the capital for further development of the project.

Event’s guests will be able to find new business partners to cooperate in the future. They can use this opportunity during networking.

Results of the Previous Event in the Philippines

The first Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Philippines was attended by 300 visitors, and 12 top companies introduced their projects.

Professionals from major corporations delivered speeches. Business Group Lead at Microsoft Philippines, Herns Hermida, was among them.

The unique feature of the event was the focus on DLT applications apart from financial sphere. Experts discussed technology’s integration into business, marketing and government.

Organizer

The event will be coordinated by Smile-Expo, an organizer of 47 successful Blockchain & Bitcoin Conferences in 25 countries.

More information about the event and registration are on the official website of the conference.

