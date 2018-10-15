Asia Entertainment & Investment Expo held in the heart of the industry, Phnom Penh Cambodia.

PRESS RELEASES

Finally the long waited Asia Entertainment & Investment Expo and Conference (AGE Cambodia 2018) return to Phnom Penh scheduled on 28-30 November 2018 held in Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel which located in the heart of the industry. One of the highlight will be the Conference on “Realizing Opportunities and Gearing Gaming Market for Future” presented by

international renowned speakers.

AGE Cambodia 2018 is fully supported by Ministry of Commerce. The main focus is to promoting 4 major lucrative industries such as gaming, hotel, franchise and property in Cambodia. Some

international key exhibitors are AES Signatum, eBET, Cloudflare, SticPay, GreyPanel, Macau Ming Rui and other more from China, Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia,

Taiwan, UK and US which will be displaying their latest related gaming technology/software, IT & business solutions, gaming equipment and etc . This inaugural event is expecting to close more than USD50 Million of sales transaction during 3 days events.

This event is on annual basis to ensure Gaming, Hotel, Property and Franchises industry here would be regularly updated on the latest in technological advancement through this major international exhibition which featured world class exhibitors.

Apply to exhibit now! Meet buyer at AGE show. Exhibitor lists are growing for each show every day. For company who want to put your products in front of major buyers in the industry and grow sales like never before may apply to exhibit at AGE Cambodia at www.asia-gamingexpo.com or info@worldexasia.com.

Visitors who would like to pre-register online to avoid the hassle of queuing up for the event can pre-register now at www.asia-gamingexpo.com or info@worldexasia.com.

Comments