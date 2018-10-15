CoinGeek Week Conference to feature some of the greatest cryptocurrency minds

CONFERENCES

CoinGeek is one of the most well-respected organizations working to ensure global adoption of Bitcoin BCH. Its founder, Calvin Ayre, works to campaign for developments that will ensure the cryptocurrency follows the correct path toward having it recognized as the legitimate digital currency that it is. The efforts, combined with those of other crypto experts, are helping to shape the future of currency. As part of the campaign to give crypto enthusiasts—as well as the entire merchant community—the ability to understand what is going on with the changing industry and the important role Bitcoin BCH has in retail, CoinGeek has organized its latest cryptocurrency conference, scheduled to be held next month.

The CoinGeek Week Conference was initially slated to be just a one-day event. However, due to consumer demand, it had to be split across three days. It will be held November 28-30 at The Mermaid at Puddle Dock in London, England. The location couldn’t be better— easily accessible by multiple methods of transportation, with a large conference area and incredible views.

November 28 will be dedicated to application developers, those minds that are helping to drive new applications and use cases for cryptocurrency. There will be discussions lead by Joannes Vermorel of Lokad and the Money Button’s Ryan X. Charles on the exciting opportunities of blockchain development. Other speakers include Michael Hudson, of Bitstocks; Alex Agut, of HandCash; Erich Erstu, of CryptoGraffiti.info; Petter Ikekhua, of CoinGeek; and Sumanth Neppali, of Keyport. Stick around after the day’s events for a networking conference that will give attendees the opportunity to meet new associates and expand their business circles.

November 29, Day 2, will focus on merchants. The day will provide invaluable insight from a number of experts on how merchants can benefit from Bitcoin BCH and how it can help any retailer increase their bottom line. Headlining Day 2 are speakers Jason Chavannes, of Memo.bch; Elizabeth White, of The White Company; Dominic Frisby, of MoneyWeek; Lorien Gamaroff, of Centbee; Widya Salim, of Cryptartica; Kenneth Haugaard, of CoinGeek; and James Belding, of Tokenized.

Opening a business to accept Bitcoin BCH payments is as simple as opening a cash register drawer and the rewards are tremendous. A networking opportunity will follow the activities of the day—a perfect opportunity to expand business relationships and forge new alliances to see your business grow.

November 30 is about the future. Cryptocurrencies are here to stay—this is an undeniable fact. Getting involved now will make a difference in a business’s operations down the road and the information presented today will be the best way to prepare for tomorrow. Headliners for Day 3 include Dr. Craig Wright, Roger Ver, and bComm Association’s Emmanuel Duran Campana.

Following the conference, there will be a Calvin Ayre-hosted after-party for those who attended all three days. CoinGeek after-parties are the ultimate gatherings and are not easily forgotten.

Don’t wait to purchase your tickets. Discounts are available to those who purchase tickets to all three days, but space is limited and time is running out. Tickets are available for purchase with Bitcoin BCH or through Eventbrite if you want to pay with a credit or debit card.

Comments