Kenneth Haugaard: Bitcoin Cash is all about finding solutions

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero, Kenneth Haugaard of Ayre Media UK enumerates the benefits of going the bitcoin cash route for the online gambling companies.

The gambling industry has already embraced the use of cryptocurrencies in day-to-day operations. A growing number of operators have switched from fiat to cryptocurrencies because the latter offers faster yet transparent transactions, not to mention low fees.

The biggest challenge that operators face is choosing the best cryptocurrency in the market. As of March 2018, there are well over 1,000 cryptocurrencies in existence, with new ones being created frequently. Ethereum has the first-mover advantage although it is plagued with numerous security issues, from IoT malwares to accidental kill commands, as well as vulnerable smart contracts.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH), in comparison, is the only true bitcoin and the world’s only functional cryptocurrency. It is quickly becoming a household name for many gambling operators, and the reason is simple, according to Kenneth Haugaard of Ayre UK Media: Bitcoin BCH does not only offer low fees to gaming operators and players, but also instant transactions.

“As you mentioned, like in the gaming industry, some of the key parameters in terms of what’s important for these guys are literally, like, low fees, and a faster speed of transactions. Today, as you mentioned today, like they also build on Ethereum, like most of them, majority, let’s be honest. But they’re also facing these challenges of what Ethereum can’t solve. In terms of scaling the block size… which result in higher fees as well, which is not ideal for the gaming industry,” Haugaard told CalvinAyre.com. “So obviously, moving over to Bitcoin Cash BCH, that is literally where, what we do best here is scaling the block size. By scaling the block size, we can also secure a constant, low transaction fees but also instant transaction. I believe that’s exactly what the gaming industry is all about.”

Haugaard admitted that many people—including gambling operators—were still unaware about the capabilities that Bitcoin BCH could offer. Fortunately enough, Haugaard said cryptocurrency experts have joined forces to let people know the wonders of Bitcoin Cash. These same-minded people have gathered to find the right solutions to the most pressing issues that cryptos, in general, face, he noted.

“People actually don’t know too much about Bitcoin Cash’s capabilities because everything which are sold in the market today, everything is challenged, Bitcoin Cash can actually solve today here. So, that is really interesting,” Haugaard said.

For those who are interested in getting to know Bitcoin BCH a bit better, Haugaard said that cryptocurrency news site Coingeek.com is the best place to seek out information. The website provides fair coverage of the entire cryptocurrency industry and highlights people and companies doing their part to live up to the true vision of the Satoshi Nakamoto whitepaper, according to Haugaard.

Haugaard said they recently launched bComm Association, the first global platform that allows for closer cooperation between developers, miners, merchants and other participants in the Bitcoin BCH ecosystem.

“So we have to bear in mind one of the reasons why Bitcoin Cash has been so exponential and can solve all the challenges which are facing the industry, people actually work together here and they find solutions,”Haugaard said. “Bitcoin Cash is all about finding solutions but we need people to work together. The bComm association is a one-stop shop where you can get resources for you to stay ahead of the game and take your business to the next level as well.”

