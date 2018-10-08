Pragmatic Play completes Estoril deal

PRESS RELEASES

Provider’s games live with Portuguese operator

8 October 2018: Pragmatic Play, one of the leading software providers for video slots and live casino, has agreed a deal with the operator ESC Online, market leader in Portugal.

This latest agreement will see the provider’s premium content, including recent releases Da Vinci’s Treasure, Peking Luck and Madame Destiny, as well as top performers Wolf Gold and Great Rhino, rolled out with the leading operator.

The provider is known for the broad appeal of its games and scalable, client-focused delivery, making its content engaging for players and profitable for its partners.

Melissa Summerfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are thrilled to have agreed this deal with ESC Online, one of the most respected brands in Portugal and leader in a growing and exciting market.

“We consistently strive to bring premium, mobile-focused entertainment to our clients, supported by responsive service, and we look forward to bringing our passion to Estoril and its players.”

Rui Magalhaes, General Manager at Estoril Sol Digital, said: “We are very pleased to be hosting Pragmatic Play’s immersive portfolio of content, and are certain that they will be a hit with our players.

“We look forward to working with Pragmatic Play and witnessing first-hand the exciting innovation they are known for.”

The deal comes swiftly on the back of Pragmatic Play expanding further into regulated markets in Europe with the announcement of a deal with Kindred in Italy.

Pragmatic Play recently entered into the live casino vertical through its acquisition of Extreme Live Gaming, an agreement enhancing a product portfolio that now includes slots, bingo and other games.

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is one of the leading providers of mobile and desktop casino games for the online gaming industry. Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled and we strive to create only the most engaging and evocative gaming experiences. Pragmatic Play’s Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 80 proven slot games, supporting 26 languages and all major currencies. We employ our extensive expertise to ensure that each high-quality game developed in our studios represents our mantra of innovation and dedication.

For more information please visit http://pragmaticplay.com/

