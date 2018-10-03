Patagonia Entertainment’s World Cup Circuit rolls into Las Vegas for G2E

PRESS RELEASES

Wednesday October 3rd, 2018 – Patagonia Entertainment will be attending the international gaming trade show Global Gaming Expo (G2E) as its world tour gathers pace. The event coincides with the launch of the new website which features the refreshed brand to reflect the global growth of the business.

The Latam iGaming market remains a hot topic with major developments across regulation, localisation and the rising influence of affiliates. Patagonia is only just back from Sagse in Buenos Aires where the inaugural Alpha Boot Camp was launched in partnership with SiGMA.

Earlier in the year, Patagonia Entertainment acquired AutoGameSYS (AGS) for 20 million euros to consolidate its position as the leading iGaming solution in the Latam region. The acquisition launched Patagonia as a truly omni-channel solution servicing both new and established online and land-based operators. Representatives from the company will be on hand to discuss any future projects or business partnerships.

Patagonia are the pioneers in video bingo titles. These video slots are part of a portfolio which features a plethora of third party casino games thanks to renowned partnerships with worldwide content providers. These include YourBet, Leander Games, Wplay.co, Play’n GO, Betmotion, Big Bola, Doradobet, MundiFortuna, Microgaming, Ezugi, and NetBet.

Patagonia Entertainment’s Global Business Development Manager Victor Arias said: “G2E is one of the biggest gaming-entertainment industry events and we look forward to it each year. It’s a wonderful chance to launch the new site, catch up with partners and introduce ourselves to potential new ones. Latam is thriving and we’ll be able to share news on all the latest developments and projects.”

About Patagonia Entertainment

Patagonia Entertainment is a Video Bingo game development company known for creating innovative solutions for the e-gaming industry. Video Bingo is a hybrid between Bingo and Slot games. The company has managed to become one of the most popular game developers in the Latin American market and are rapidly growing into other markets. More information about Patagonia Entertainment can be found at www.patagonia-e.com.

