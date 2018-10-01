Pragmatic Play pens flagship PokerStars casino deal

PRESS RELEASES

1 October 2018: Pragmatic Play, one of the leading game providers for video slots, has signed an agreement with PokerStars Casino .

The partnership will give PokerStars Casino’s players access to all of Pragmatic Play’s renowned portfolio, such as recent releases like Da Vinci’s Treasure, Peking Luck and Madame Destiny, as well as popular classics like Wolf Gold.

Yossi Barzely, Chief Business Development Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “The commercial arrangement was one of the most significant in the provider’s history.

He added: “We are delighted to have secured a deal with one of the biggest businesses in our industry. The Stars brand has a worldwide reach which will allow players across the globe access to Pragmatic Play content.

“Pragmatic Play strives to create consistently engaging content that players love, and we are looking forward to partnering with PokerStars Casino going forward, as well as producing great new content for them.”

The new deal continues a summer of rapid expansion for Pragmatic Play, which has seen the supplier partner with a host of major operators across Europe.

After recently acquiring Extreme Live Gaming, Pragmatic Play have also invested into the live casino vertical to further enhance their expanding product portfolio of video slots, scratchcards, bingo and other games.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Tom Lewis at Square in the Air on 020 3586 8257 or tom.lewis@squareintheair.com

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is a leading providers of mobile and desktop casino games for the online gaming industry. Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled and we strive to create only the most engaging and evocative gaming experiences. Pragmatic Play’s Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 80 proven slot games, supporting 26 languages and all major currencies. We employ our extensive expertise to ensure that each high-quality game developed in our studios represents our mantra of innovation and dedication.

For more information please visit http://pragmaticplay.com/

