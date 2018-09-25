Pragmatic Play goes live with Solverde

PRESS RELEASES

Portuguese operator rolls out provider’s content

25 September 2018: Pragmatic Play, one of the leading software providers for video slots and live casino, has taken its portfolio live with the Portuguese online casino Solverde.

The agreement sees all of Pragmatic Play’s content, including recent releases Da Vinci’s Treasure and Peking Luck, made available to Solverde’s players for the first time.

Melissa Summerfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are delighted to have announced this agreement and taken our products live with one of Portugal’s leading casino operators.

“We have made a concerted effort to cement our presence in a number of European markets, and Solverde are an exciting operator to work with as we continue to grow our footprint.”

Americo Loureiro, Director at Solverde, said: “We are very pleased to have brought Pragmatic Play’s games on board, signing with a provider that boasts a library of impressive and immersive games.

“We can’t wait to see how our customers respond to Pragmatic Play’s exciting content and are confident its products will form a key part of our casino offering.”

Pragmatic Play has continued to grow its global presence in regulated markets with a series of recent agreements, including with Casino777 in Spain and Kindred in Italy.

Pragmatic Play recently entered into the live casino vertical through its acquisition of Extreme Live Gaming, an agreement enhancing a product portfolio that now includes video slots, scratchcards and bingo.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Tom Lewis at Square in the Air on 020 3586 8257 or tom.lewis@squareintheair.com

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is one of the leading providers of mobile and desktop casino games for the online gaming industry. Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled and we strive to create only the most engaging and evocative gaming experiences. Pragmatic Play’s Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 80 proven slot games, supporting 26 languages and all major currencies. We employ our extensive expertise to ensure that each high-quality game developed in our studios represents our mantra of innovation and dedication.

For more information please visit http://pragmaticplay.com/

Comments