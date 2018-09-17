Income Access to sponsor fourth annual AffiliateFEST

PRESS RELEASES

Event sponsor will also moderate panel on eSports, fantasy, social betting and traditional gaming

Montreal, QC. 17th September 2018 – Income Access, Paysafe Group’s marketing technology and services provider, will again be a sponsoring partner of AffiliateFEST, the annual digital accelerator dedicated to educating iGaming affiliates and sharing insights on digital growth hacking. Now in its fourth year, AffiliateFEST will take place on 19th September 2018 at the Hilton Olympia in London.

Through its sponsorship of AffiliateFEST, Income Access promotes skills development in the affiliate sector by supporting sessions focused on relevant themes, including advertising compliance codes, how mobile can add value to affiliate acquisition strategies and the role of artificial intelligence in the affiliate industry. Partnered with more than 250 iGaming brands across an array of markets, Income Access is a longstanding supporter of strategic evolution within the industry.

Sarafina Wolde Gabriel, Income Access’ Vice President of Strategy, will moderate one of the panel discussions, which will explore emerging trends across several growing sectors within the iGaming industry. E-sports, fantasy, social betting and traditional gaming will all be covered as panelists dissect the psychology of player behaviours, pitfalls and barriers to entry, and more.

This year’s edition of AffiliateFEST will feature 17 expert speakers, the full list of which can be found here.

AffiliateFEST is organised by Affiliate Insider, a company run by veteran affiliate marketer Lee-Ann Johnstone and dedicated to providing the latest affiliate marketing and industry news as well as organising bespoke workshops and skills development programmes to support the continued growth of the affiliate channel.

AffiliateFEST runs alongside the Betting on Sports conference week, which takes place from 18th to 21st September and will host 140 exhibitors, 2,500+ delegates and 200 leading industry speakers. Income Access is sponsoring one of the conference panel discussions – “Reaching the Player – where do affiliates fit in?” – which takes place on 19th September at 12:10 GMT at the Olympia London.

Lee-Ann Johnstone, Founder and CEO of AffiliateINSIDER, said: “AffiliateFEST offers in depth content that is designed to help affiliates grow their business. Our speakers are highly respected experts and everybody in attendance benefits from the depth of content that is shared in the workshop sessions. The personalised networking is invaluable as you really get to connect with brands that are keen to grow. You just don’t get this kind of insight from larger iGaming events and our delegates always leave with a host of ideas, great connections and insight to keep their business growing from strength to strength.”

Sarafina Wolde Gabriel, Vice President of Strategy at Income Access, said: “AffiliateFEST continues to display its commitment to building the affiliate channel through education. We’re proud to be both a sponsor and participant in this important event, which only grows more relevant over time.”

Affiliates who wish to attend but have yet to register, can do so FREE on the event’s registration page.

About AffiliateINSIDER

AffiliateINSIDER launched in November 2017, and is a specialised affiliate marketing consultancy, events, training and PR & News channel providing the very latest insight and accelerated digital learnings for iGaming affiliate entrepreneurs and operators who are invested in growing their affiliate growth.

Follow AffiliateINSIDER on Twitter / Facebook / www.affiliateinsider.com

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming and financial trading industries, including regulated iGaming, lottery, social gaming and land-based casinos as well as online forex and financial market trading. Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming and financial trading brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Coral, ETX Capital, GAIN Capital, Gala Interactive, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Michigan Lottery, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pinnacle, Sportingbet, and Tote Ireland.

Follow Income Access on Twitter / LinkedIn / Facebook / Press Room / Content Hub

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US $56 billion in 2017 and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations. Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. For more information, visit www.paysafe.com.

Follow Paysafe on Twitter / LinkedIn / Google + / stories.paysafe.com

Contact Details

Lee-Ann Johnstone

CEO AffiliateINSIDER

Mobile: 07545628795

Email: lj@affiliateinsider.com

Websites: affiliateinsider.com | www.affiliatefest.co.uk

Nick Say

Communications Manager

Income Access, Paysafe

Tel. +1-514-849-8595

Email: Nick.Say@Paysafe.com

Website: https://incomeaccess.com/

Comments