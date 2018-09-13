Yggdrasil enters Taiwan with social gaming operator XSG

PRESS RELEASES

13th September, 2018 ­­– Innovative gaming solutions supplier Yggdrasil has gone live with the leading Taiwanese social gaming operator XSG.

The landmark deal sees several of Yggdrasil’s casino slot games made available in Taiwan via XSG’s social gaming brand www.08online.com.

XSG´s founder and CEO Stanley Ku said: “To be the first operator to bring Yggdrasil’s fantastic casino slots content to Taiwan is an affirmation of XSG’s track record and business development capabilities. It also speaks about the present state of Taiwan’s gaming market, which is now mature enough to start garnering attention worldwide. As with this agreement with Yggdrasil, XSG will continue to bring the best content from across the globe to ensure Taiwanese players experience a truly world-class gaming offering.”

Yggdrasil CEO Fredrik Elmqvist said: “This deal marks Yggdrasil’s first entry into Taiwan and it is a pleasure to have partnered with the territory’s leading social gaming operator. XSG’s 08-online platform has both a leading reputation and a loyal player base, and we are certain our games will prove popular. Taiwan also provides Yggdrasil with an excellent base from which to observe developments in the broader Asian market.”

About Yggdrasil

Yggdrasil is a provider of superior online gaming solutions for igaming operators. The business was founded in 2013 and has since emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers. Yggdrasil operates a highly scalable business model and covers three product verticals: Casino Slots, Table Games and Bingo, in addition to the business verticals: Yggdrasil White Label Studios, YGS Masters and Yggdrasil Dragons. Since its inception, Yggdrasil has embarked on a solid growth trajectory enabled by a strong corporate culture focused on innovation, creativity, quality and technology leadership. Yggdrasil is headquartered in Sweden and has offices in Malta (operational HQ), Poland and Gibraltar.

About XSG

Pioneer and innovator in the Asian gaming market, XSG’s technical and operational expertise is exhibited through its in-house R&D, customer service, and quality assurance teams. Since its founding in 2009, XSG has stayed true to its business values of integrity, innovation, and customer satisfaction, providing clients with reliable gaming solutions tailored to their business needs.

https://www.xsgames.com/

