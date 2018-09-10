Habanero agrees deal with Oriental Game

PRESS RELEASES

10th September 2018 – Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has agreed a deal with Oriental Game – the fastest-growing live dealer platform in the Asian market.

PAGCOR licensed, Oriental Game has become one of the largest live dealer suppliers in Asia and represents a huge coup for Habanero as it looks to extend its reach in the market.

The deal will see Habanero make its full catalogue of slots, table games, and video poker titles available to the supplier, whose operator partners work in the market.

Daniel Long, Chief Commercial Officer at Habanero, said: “Asia is an important market for us and this partnership with Oriental Game marks a big step in our growth in the region.

“Oriental Game has quickly become one of the standout names in Asia and continues to grow month on month. We look forward to growing with them as we push ahead.”

David Chua, Operation Director at Oriental Game, added: “Habanero boasts some of the best games in the industry and we are really excited to have formed a partnership with them.

“They are eager to expand their name throughout Asia and the deal looks like a match made in heaven as we too push to become the number one supplier in the market.”

