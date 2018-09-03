PRESS RELEASES

Launching with a market-leading product, including the first self-service betting kiosks in New Jersey & Mississippi, SBTech went live with Churchill Downs and Golden Nugget in Mississippi after the successful launch of Resorts Casino and Golden Nugget Casino in New Jersey

New Jersey, USA – September 3rd, 2018

SBTech has deployed its team on the ground in the USA to launch its complete on-property solution powered by cutting-edge technology in New Jersey and Mississippi, going live with Churchill Downs, Golden Nugget and Resorts Casino.

SBTech is now licensed in Mississippi and holds a transactional waiver in New Jersey. Resorts Casino CEO Mark Giannantonio had immediate praise for SBTech in the wake of the New Jersey launch: “Resorts is very excited about the start of the football season as we have created an amazing destination experience for our customers to come to Atlantic City and enjoy a full slate of NCAA and NFL football markets to bet on. Our goal is to establish Resorts as the home for New Jersey players who want to enjoy the best gaming experience with access to the latest sports betting technology, including our state-of-the-art self-service betting kiosks.”

The complete on-property solution includes the first full self-service betting kiosks in New Jersey and Mississippi, coupled with the industry’s deepest and widest event and market coverage and unique product features such as “Parlay Boost,” which increases the payouts on parlay bets. Along with the kiosks, SBTech is also providing a full cashier system, its Chameleon360 platform and TV screen management systems with more sports and markets available to view for both pre-match & live betting.

As with all SBTech operators, these three newly launched partners will be able to offer unique and differentiated pricing for all US sports events, in addition to tailored trading strategies, non-pooled risk management and advanced automation.

SBTech’s sportsbook is now live in New Jersey with Golden Nugget as well as Resorts Casino. In Mississippi it is live with Churchill Downs brand BetAmerica at Harlow’s Casino Resort & Spa in Greenville, Mississippi, and at Riverwalk Casino Hotel in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Ian Williams, President of Churchill Downs Online Gaming, stated: “We are delighted with the launch and the superior technology and product offering our kiosks deliver. Our players have really taken to the range of markets offered and the ease of use of the wagering machines. As College football starts this weekend, we anticipate that our players will take full advantage of the unique Cash Out feature, which allows players to claim their winnings while bets are still live.”

Golden Nugget in Biloxi, Mississippi has also begun offering sports betting to its customers. Thomas Winter, Golden Nugget Senior VP and General Manager of Online Gaming said: “We are thrilled to be up and running at our Atlantic City and Biloxi properties. SBTech technology is undoubtedly the most advanced and innovative that bettors will find in New Jersey and Mississippi. It allows us to provide patrons with a state-of-the-art sports betting experience, never before seen in the US. Innovative kiosks allow bettors to choose between thousands of in-running betting opportunities, after the games have started. Innovative features such as true-odds parlays with a bonus boost and early Cash Out have already proven very popular among sport fans and we look forward to taking the excitement online in New Jersey.”

SBTech CEO Richard Carter said: “I’m delighted to have witnessed the successful launches of our partners in New Jersey and Mississippi in such a short space of time. We deployed with our people on the ground to work closely with our partners and the regulators. I would like to thank the teams at the DGE and MGC for all of their hard work and support. We are fully focused on working with our partners to build the best product for the US market and support their growth.”

About SBTech

SBTech is a global leader in omni-channel sports betting and gaming, with over 1,100 employees in 8 offices worldwide. Since 2007, the group has developed the industry’s most powerful online sports betting and casino platform, serving licensees in over 15 regulated markets.

SBTech’s clients include many of the world’s premier betting and gaming operators, state lotteries, land-based casino and horse racing companies, and igaming start-ups. The group supplies superbly flexible betting and gaming solutions to clients looking for speed to market and exceptional configurability, supported by the best business intelligence and reporting capabilities.

The SBTech offering includes its Seamless Sportsbook, the Chameleon360 iGaming Platform, Managed Services, and retail and omni-channel solutions that provide players with constant access to sports and casino products across all touchpoints: online, mobile and retail.

Backed up by unrivaled expertise in trading and risk management, regulatory compliance, AML and KYC procedures, acquisition and CRM, SBTech’s partners consistently achieve rapid growth, enhanced brand loyalty and peak profitability.

For more information, visit: www.sbtech.com

