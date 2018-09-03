ORYX Gaming identifies further growth with Interwetten partnership

PRESS RELEASES

September 3rd 2018 – ORYX Gaming has agreed a content deal with Interwetten, a world-renowned sports betting operator.

Interwetten offers its customers a standout experience across pre-match betting, live betting, live casino and games – including classics such as Roulette and Blackjack.

As part of the content agreement, ORYX is to integrate a wide selection of proprietary casino content to accompany star performing titles from well-established partners Kalamba Games and Gamomat.

Gamomat’s Royal Seven XXL and Red Hot Firepot and Golden Nights Jackpot Games will be made available for Interwetten partners too.

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming CEO said: “Interwetten delivers an outstanding iGaming experience and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them as a partner. Our very own titles will sit alongside some of our best performing third-party games and we are excited to see the results from the integration once we go live.”

Mario Bilic, Gaming Manager at Interwetten said:“ORYX has a fantastic range of in-house content alongside some of the best third-party titles and we’re certain these will deliver strong results for our business.”

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a leading turnkey solutions provider. The omni channel cross-product platform contains a mix of proprietary and 3rd party games for Casino, Slots, Live dealer content, Lottery, Poker, Virtual Sports and Instant game offerings. They offer the perfect blend of localized and exclusive content from the likes of ORYX, Gamomat, Kalamba and a number of standard integrations such as Quickfire, Netent, NYX, EGT, Amatic and Isoftbet to collate 5000 aggregated world-class game titles.

About Interwetten

Interwetten offers the best online entertainment, with around 1.8 million customers from over 200 countries and a betting revenue of about 1.4 billion euros. In addition to classic sports betting the portfolio of Interwetten is complemented by a comprehensive live betting offer, casino, live casinos and a variety of exciting games.

The founding member of the European Gaming and Betting Association has been licensed in Malta by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) since 2005. Interwetten has also successfully completed licensing procedures in Italy, Spain, Schleswig-Holstein (Germany) and Ireland. In Germany, Interwetten has applied for a nationwide sports betting concession.

