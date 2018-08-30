EPL Wk 4 Odds Review: away wins for United, Spurs and Liverpool

SPORTS

A look at three crucial games in Match Day 4 of the Premier League with Lee Davy believing Man Utd, Spurs and Liverpool will pickup away wins at Burnley, Watford and Leicester respectively.

Burnley v Man Utd

Man Utd 8/13

Burnley 5/1

Draw 13/5

You sense the Burnley match has come a week too early for Jose Mourinho. After visiting Turf Moor, the Premier League goes on hiatus for a week as the players run out for their international teams, and Mourinho could have done with that break right now.

The ‘Special One’ is still the odds-on favourite to be the first Premier League manager to leave his post, after back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Spurs saw his side concede six goals.

To compound Mourinho’s defensive headache, Phil Jones is likely to sit this one out with a hamstring injury, and that means a recall for either Eric Bailly or Victor Lindelof, both of whom Mourinho dropped against Spurs after their woeful display against the Seagulls.

Fortunately, for United, Burnley are not fairing much better, but for entirely different reasons. The Premier League minnows had a fantastic season last term finishing seventh, gaining entry into the Europa League qualifying rounds.

With success comes pressure.

Burnley has already played eight competitive games this season because of their involvement in the Europa League, including aggregate victories over Aberdeen and Basaksehir before losing 3-1 to Olympiacos in the first leg of the final qualifier before the group stages.

With Burnley fighting on two fronts, Sean Dyche’s side is yet to record a win in the Premier League drawing with Southampton before losing to Watford and Fulham. They face United without Anders Lindegaard, Robbie Brady, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Steven Defour. Ben Mee makes his 100th Premier League appearance for the club.

The pair has met nine times in the Premier League with United winning four of the last eight, and losing only once. With Burnley’s crucial second leg against Olympiacos on the horizon and the pressure mounting on Mourinho, you have to feel Paul Pogba and co will get this one right.

Results – Away win.

Watford v Spurs

Watford 17/4

Spurs 8/13

Draw 3/1

Watford entertains Spurs at Vicarage Road in the form of their Premier League lives. The Hornets have begun with four wins from four, after beating Brighton, Burnley and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and taking care of Reading in the Carabao Cup in midweek. It’s the first time Watford has won their opening three league matches since 1988-89 when they were playing in the old Second Division.

Unfortunately, for Watford, they face another side currently experiencing a rich vein of form and one that has grown exceedingly accustomed to taking the sting out of the hornets’ bottom.

Spurs have begun with victories over Newcastle, Fulham and Man Utd, and are unbeaten in 12 league meetings with Watford, winning eight of those. Harry Kane, fresh of his World Cup Golden Boot looks to be in imperious form.

Last term, Mauricio Pochettino’s side won all three of their opening away games in the Premier League for the first time in the clubs history. Expect them to do the same this season.

Result – Away win

Leicester v Liverpool

Liverpool 4/9

Leicester 11/2

Draw 7/2

The league leaders take their 100% record to the King Power looking for their fourth consecutive Premier League win. Liverpool is yet to concede a goal this term, scoring seven at the other end, and typically, that clean sheet record would be challenged at Leicester had it not been for the absence of Jamie Vardy.

The England centre-forward misses this one due to suspension, and after scoring seven times in eight games against Liverpool, and bagging 43% of goals against the Big Six in general, his absence will be critical.

Leicester lost narrowly to Man Utd on the opening game of the season, but meet Jürgen Klopp’s side after beating both Wolves and Southampton impressively.

Liverpool thrashed West Ham and picked apart both Crystal Palace and Brighton. Virgil van Dijk has been domineering at the back, and with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino eating defences alive at the other end, you can only see one winner in this one.

There have been 15 goals in their last four league meetings, but I don’t expect a humdinger of a game, especially with Vardy watching from the stands. Liverpool wil win by one or two goals to nil.

Results – Away win

Fixtures in Full

Leicester v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Everton v Huddersfield

Brighton v Fulham

Chelsea v Bournemouth

West Ham v Wolves

Man City v Newcastle

Cardiff v Arsenal

Watford v Spurs

Burnley v Man Utd

Premier League Table

1. Liverpool – 9

2. Spurs – 9

3. Chelsea – 9

4. Watford – 9

5. Man City – 7

6. Bournemouth – 7

7. Leicester – 6

8. Everton – 5

9. Arsenal – 3

10. Crystal Palace – 3

11. Fulham – 3

12. Brighton – 3

13. Man Utd – 3

14. Wolves – 2

15. Cardiff – 2

16. Newcastle – 1

17. Southampton – 1

18. Burnley – 1

19. Huddersfield – 1

20. West Ham – 0

Premier League Winner Odds

Man City 4/6

Liverpool 5/2

Chelsea 12/1

Spurs 12/1

Man Utd 50/1

Premier League Relegation Odds

Cardiff 8/13

Huddersfield 6/5

Fulham 15/8

Brighton 9/4

Burnley 10/3

Comments