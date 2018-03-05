Legendary football coach José Mourinho joins RT’S 2018 World Cup coverage

PRESS RELEASES

MOSCOW, MARCH 5 – Legendary football coach José Mourinho will be joining RT for the Russia 2018 World Cup. The international legend, a FIFA “World Coach of the Year” who has coached top international football clubs in Spain’s La Liga (Real Madrid), English Premier League (Chelsea), Italia’s Serie A (Inter) and Portugal’s Primeira Liga (Porto), will bring his unique insights into the sport during the championship.

“I am very happy to join the team at RT. I am looking forward to attending the World Cup in Russia this summer and sharing my insights into the games,” said Mourinho about partnering up with the TV channel.

“We continue to put together the RT dream team. Now we have a coach,” said RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan.

PROMO LINK – https://youtu.be/BECL0me4ISA

Mourinho was honored as the first “FIFA World Coach of the Year” in 2010. The Portuguese Football Federation named him the Portuguese Coach of the Century while the Union of European Football Associations named him one of the top 10 greatest coaches since the organization’s founding in 1954. For nearly a decade, from 2003-2012, Mourinho won at least one major tournament every calendar year.

José Mourinho will be in Moscow to bring his unique insights to the channel’s special coverage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and share his expert analysis and predictions for the tournament with the network’s vast global audience.

In late 2017, RT confirmed that legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel would also be joining its World Cup line up. With Schmeichel, Manchester won five Premier League titles and three FA Cups. Schmeichel will be hosting a sports commentary series in the run-up to, and throughout, the World Cup. Throughout the series he will discuss the most important events in global football, as well as visit all World Cup host cities; providing a unique insight into the preparations and environment around the games.

In advance of the tournament, RT has launched a special multimedia project dedicated to coverage of all things World Cup 2018: a website complete with the match schedule, player info and current standings, as well as news and exclusive interviews with sports stars. The site is available in Russian, English, Spanish and Arabic. During the World Cup, the site will provide live text commentary of the games and stories from RT reporters.

