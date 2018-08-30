Gaming in Spain Conference: Tax relief and growth bring new opportunities to a maturing market

PRESS RELEASES

The 2018 Gaming in Spain Conference, which takes place November 7-8, 2018, in Madrid, is your single stop to stay informed of the increasingly attractive opportunities offered by the booming Spanish online gaming market. Click here to register.

Lower tax rates and strong growth offer fresh opportunities

To an industry sector that often appears to be under regulatory siege, the Spanish government’s recent decision to lower the most common remote gaming tax rate from 25% to 20% of GGR (10% of GGR for businesses based in the enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla) came as a welcome surprise.

Spain’s government made its decision with the explicit aim to convince currently unlicensed operators to carry out their activities in the legal market, thus extending a much-needed welcoming hand to new market entrants.

“The Spanish government has given its remote gambling sector a clear short-term positive; it is up to the sector to learn lessons from elsewhere and turn it into a long-term success story,” the well-known, London-based strategic consultancy firm Regulus Partners observed.

According to Owen Tustin, VP Gaming Relationship Management at emerchantpay, Spain is becoming an increasingly attractive alternative to other regulated markets:

“Operators looking to target a new market with huge potential for growth could do a lot worse than consider Spain. […] Recent figures showed 14.5% year-on-year growth in sports betting, and a staggering 51% increase in casino and 42% growth in poker.”

The 2018 Gaming in Spain Conference offers a unique, in-depth opportunity to consider the appeal of a revitalized Spanish market, before the current DGOJ licensing window closes in December 2018.

When & where

The fourth Gaming in Spain Conference will be held November 7-8, 2018 at Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, the home stadium of Atlético Madrid FC and host venue of the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final.

Register now!

Key conference topics

• Market growth: organic growth and onboarding of gray market traffic

• Tax reduction: now confirmed at 20% of GGR

• Ceuta and Melilla: a reduced gambling tax rate for resident companies

• New suppliers and new products (B2B and B2C)

• Final months of the current licensing window: meet local suppliers

• Responsible Gaming awareness

Conference speakers

• Juan Espinosa García, Director General de Regulación del Juego, Ministerio de Hacienda y Función Pública (subject to final confirmation)

• Santiago Asensi, Managing Partner at Asensi Abogados

• Pedro López Martín-Andino, Managing Partner at MartínAndino Abogado

• Pedro Fernández, Socio at Garrigues

• Mikel López de Torre, President of Jdigital and Digital Director at Sportium

• Eduardo Morales Hermo, Senior Consultant at Ficom Leisure

• Aurora Merino Salas, CEO of Asensi Technologies

• Alla Serebrianskaia, Partner at Asensi Abogados

Additional speakers will be announced shortly.

About Gaming in Spain

Gaming in Spain is a large international B2B community with over 3,000 members. In 2010, Gaming in Spain organized the very first international gaming conference in Madrid, where Mr Juan Carlos Alfonso of the DGOJ announced the initial online gaming legislation. Further Gaming in Spain conferences were held in 2011 and 2017.

Gaming in Spain was founded by Willem van Oort, a Barcelona-based gaming consultant and member of IMGL and IAGA, who operates in Spain, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Partners & sponsors

Strategic partners

Betradar, Optima, Jdigital

Conference sponsors

Asensi Abogados, Leaseweb, Microgaming, R. Franco Jigital, Yggdrasil

