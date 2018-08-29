QuinnBet launches managed affiliate programme with Income Access

PRESS RELEASES

Programme for Ireland and UK-facing iGaming operator to be managed by Income Access using its software and affiliate network

Montreal, QC. 29th August 2018 – QuinnBet, the Republic of Ireland-based iGaming operator operating in the Irish and UK markets, has launched an affiliate programme in partnership with Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider. The new programme will be powered by Income Access’ affiliate software and managed by the company’s affiliate team using the Income Access Network.

Founded in 2017, QuinnBet holds licences in Ireland and the UK, via a partner, FSB Technology. The launch of an Income Access-powered affiliate programme supports the brand’s expansion in its core Irish and UK markets.

Managed by Income Access’ in-house team of affiliate managers, the QuinnBet programme features a revenue share commission structure of 20% to 40%, depending on the revenue referred per month. Bespoke deals are available in certain circumstances.

The new QuinnBet affiliate programme will also leverage the Income Access Network, the iGaming industry’s longest-serving independent affiliate network, to recruit and engage affiliates as well as grow the overall channel.

The programme’s launch will allow gaming affiliates to promote the QuinnBet brand, which offers wagering on a wide range of sports including football, tennis and golf as well as horse-racing, with best-odds guaranteed. QuinnBet also features in-play betting on multiple sporting events per week.

QuinnBet’s industry-leading promotions include the ‘Quarterback’ offer, which allows players to recover 25% of their weekly losses on bets. A loyalty promotion enables customers not enjoying the ‘Quarterback’ offer to recoup a percentage of their stakes. Additional promos include ACCA bonuses and money-back specials on football, horse-racing and golf.

Sean Quinn, CEO at QuinnBet, said: “Following our first anniversary, we felt that the timing was right to launch an affiliate programme. We had a strong first year of trading and are hoping to continue this growth in years to come, so entering the affiliate channel is a very important step in this regard. We chose Income Access to support our new programme, as it is a globally recognised and trusted affiliate platform and affiliate management solution.”

Tara Wilson, General Manager at Income Access, said: “Our affiliate team has extensive experience supporting the player acquisition efforts of sports-betting brands via the affiliate channel. Leveraging our technology and affiliate network, we look forward to helping further consolidate the QuinnBet brand’s position in its key markets in H2 2018 and into 2019.”

For more information about this partnership, contact QuinnBet.

About QuinnBet

QuinnBet is Ireland’s and the UK’s newest online gambling brand. Launched in August 2017, QuinnBet is based in the Republic of Ireland and is a wholly owned Irish company. Our goal is to always provide our customers with the most positive gaming experience possible.

We believe gambling should always be entertaining and are completely committed to doing all that we

can to encourage our customers to gamble responsibly. To help achieve this we have extensive

safeguards built into our website which allows our customers to stay in control of their gambling.

We differentiate ourselves in the industry by placing customer value, service and experience to the

fore.

We frequently provide industry best odds in a wide range of markets, together with fairer customer incentives such as our unique Quarterback Promotion where our customers can receive 25% of weekly losses back as a free bet.

We commit to adding to our already extensive betting markets together with continuous improvement of our Sportsbook and Mobile Apps.

If you require any further information, simply contact support@quinnbet.com and we will be happy to assist you.

Follow QuinnBet on Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming and financial trading industries, including regulated iGaming, lottery, social gaming and land-based casinos as well as online forex and financial market trading. Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming and financial trading brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Coral, ETX Capital, GAIN Capital, Gala Interactive, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Michigan Lottery, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pinnacle, Sportingbet, Stan James, and Tote Ireland.

Follow Income Access on Twitter / LinkedIn / Facebook / Press Room / Content Hub

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US $56 billion in 2017 and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations. Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. For more information, visit www.paysafe.com.

Follow Paysafe on Twitter / LinkedIn / Google + / stories.paysafe.com

Contact Information

Sean Quinn

CEO

QuinnBet

Email

Website

Programme registration

Nick Say

Communications Manager

Income Access, Paysafe

Tel. +1-514-849-8595

Email

Website

Comments