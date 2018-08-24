Gaming Innovation Group signs first external sportsbook contract with MRG’s 11.lv in Latvia

PRESS RELEASES

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) announces a multi-year extension with 11.lv, MRG’s (Mr Green) newly acquired iGaming company in Latvia. In addition to the multi-year extension of the existing contract, GiG will supply 11.lv with the new GiG Sports Betting Services: GiG Goal, GiG Trader and GiG Sports Connect.

This is a milestone as the first external operator GiG has signed on its new sports betting services.

11.lv is Latvia´s third largest licensed iGaming operator and an existing customer of GiG. In June, MRG announced its acquisition of 75% of the shares in 11.lv.

Janis Tregers, CEO of 11.lv, says: “Adding GiG Sports products to our offering is an exciting moment for 11.lv on several fronts. First of all, we have always believed differentiation is the key to success in our industry. The flexibility of trading and odds-making tools built into this platform will allow our experienced bookmaker team to create an odds-offering which is truly unique and tailored to what customers in our market demand. Secondly, the all new mobile first front end. Although it can be seen as merely a recognition of where the industry has found itself today, we are confident the functionality and user experience of the new product will allow us to become the operator of choice as the industry continues to embrace the new mobile reality. Finally, the partnership with the team at GiG gives us full confidence the product will continue to evolve and provided the need, we will have the support and know-how required to grow our business further in our current market or any new ones.”

Robin Reed, CEO of Gaming Innovation Group Inc. says: “We are delighted to have signed with MRG to provide its brand 11.lv with our new cutting-edge and flexible sports betting services and to support 11.lv´s expansion. It is also a milestone for us having signed our first external contract for the new sportsbook. 11.lv is an existing customer of GiG and we will continue our successful collaborations to create an outstanding betting experience for its end users and grow the sports betting vertical together.”

The agreement is based on revenue share and is expected to go live in Q4 2018. The deal is expected to have marginal contribution on GiG´s overall revenues in 2018, with an increase in 2019 and beyond.

For further information, please contact:

Robin Reed, CEO of GIG, +356 9999 0382,

Anna-Lena Åström, GIG Head of IR & Corporate Communications, +356 796 998 48,

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG):

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all’. Through our ecosystem of products and services, we are connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of state-of-the-art offices in St George’s Bay, Malta and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG.

Comments