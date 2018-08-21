Pragmatic play goes live with Kindred in Italy

PRESS RELEASES

Provider’s games made available on operator’s Unibet.it site

21 August 2018: Pragmatic Play, one of the leading software providers to the online gaming industry, has announced a deal with Kindred Group.

This latest agreement will see the provider’s products go live to the operator’s Italian players through the Unibet.it website.

Pragmatic Play’s Chief Commercial Officer, Melissa Summerfield, said: “We are very excited to have reached this agreement with Kindred Group. They have a far-reaching network and it’s great that our games will be available to their Italian customers.”

Cristiano Blanco, Head of Games at Kindred Group, said: “It’s fantastic that we have signed with Pragmatic Play, their games are of the highest quality and it will be a pleasure to have them as part of our Unibet.it offering.”

Barbara Beltrami, Italian Country Manager at Kindred Group, said: “Pragmatic Play have established themselves as one of the leading providers in this industry, and we’re very confident that their games will be a massive hit with our Italian customers.

“This is another exciting step for us as we continue to expand our portfolio with the aim of giving our players the most innovative and engaging games around.”

The deal continues the growth of Pragmatic Play’s footprint in the Italian market, following the roll out of the provider’s games with OIA Services and Betsson’s StarCasino.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Tom Lewis at Square in the Air on 020 3586 8257 or tom.lewis@squareintheair.com

