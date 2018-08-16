STS has signed a deal with IMG for 20,000 broadcasts of sporting events

PRESS RELEASES

STS – Poland’s largest bookmaker – has signed another deal with IMG – a global entertainment industry leader. The contract will allow STS to significantly extend its offer of sporting events broadcast via its website and mobile app. It will be in force until the end of 2020 and include streams of football, handball, volleyball, basketball, tennis, hockey and many other games. Under the contract, STS will broadcast an approximate total of 20 thousand sporting events. The service is available for free to all adult Internet users.

Currently, STS allows its users to enjoy free broadcasts of over 2,000 sporting events every month. All games can be followed on the website sts.pl and through the bookmaker’s mobile app. Selected streams are also available in stationary STS betting points all across Poland.

We are observing a growing interest in live betting among the customers. For this reason, we are investing in the broadest possible offer of sporting-event broadcasts in various disciplines from around the world – says Mateusz Juroszek, CEO at STS.

Sts.pl broadcasts are available to all registered users, regardless of whether or not they are active players. All you need to do is register for free on the bookmaker’s website. It is available to all adult users. STS was Poland’s first legal bookmaker to launch a live stream service for sporting events. The games can be viewed on laptops as well as smartphones and tablets.

STS also holds a contract with the ELEVEN SPORTS NETWORK Group, providing broadcasting space to Eleven, Eleven Sports and Eleven Extra channels in all venues owned by STS. Customers of STS betting shops can watch various games live in full screen, including matches in the world’s biggest football leagues, such as the Spanish LaLiga Santander, the Italian Serie A TIM and the French Ligue 1, as well as prestigious Formula 1® races, the VELUX EHF Handball Champions Leauge and exciting events in other sports.

STS is the biggest legally operating bookmaker in Poland, and it has been systematically strengthening its leading position in this challenging local market. In fact, as much as 60% of the Polish market is covered by non-licenced operators, who do not pay taxes or comply with the strict Polish bookmaking law. Despite such an adverse competitive environment, we keep expanding our offer and offering new functionalities to our clients. Or aim is continued organic growth that will allow us to respond even better to our clients’ needs – adds Mateusz Juroszek.

List of sporting events broadcast under the contract with IMG:



FOOTBALL:

• England: F.A. Cup

• Italy: Serie A

• Netherlands: Eredivisie, Eerste Divisie

• Belgium: Jupiter Pro League, Belgian Cup and Super Cup

• Czech Republic: ePojisteni.cz liga, Czech Cup

• Denmark: Superligaen, Danish Cup, 1.Division

• Sweden: Allsvenskan

• Scotland: Premiership, Scottish Cup, Scottish First Division

• USA: MLS

• China: Super League

• Australia: A-League

• Club Friendlies

• International Friendlies

BASKETBALL:

• Euroleague

• Eurocup

• Spain: Liga ACB

• Italy: Lega Basket A

• France: LNB Pro A

• Japan: JBL

• Thailand: TBL

SNOOKER:

• World Snooker

BADMINTON:

• Badminton World Federation Calendar

TENNIS:

• US Open

• Roland Garros

• ATP 1000’s

• ATP 500’s

• ATP250’s / WTA Internationals

• ATP Challenger Tour

HOCKEY:

• USA: NHL

HANDBALL:

• EHF Champions League

• Germany: DKB

• Denmark: DHF

VOLLEYBALL:

• Italy: SuperLega

List of sporting events broadcast under the contracts with Perform and Betradar:

FOOTBALL:

• Spain: LaLiga, Segunda Division

• Germany: Bundesliga 1, Bundesliga 2

• France: Ligue 1

• Portugal: Liga Sarges

• China: Super League (CSL)

• Japan: J League

• Austria: Bundesliga, Erste Liga

• Switzerland: Super League

• England: Cups, Championship, League One, League Two

• Italy: Serie B

• Club Friendlies

• International Friendlies

• UEFA Champions League – qualifiers

• UEFA Europa League – qualifiers

• UEFA Women’s Champions League VOLLEYBALL:

• World League

• Grand Prix

• Volleyball Club World Championship (Men’s and Women’s)

• Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (Men’s and Women’s)

• CIV Champions League (Men’s and Women’s)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL:

• FIBA World Tour

TABLE TENNIS:

• ITTF World Tour

• Challenger Series

TENNIS:

• ATP 1000

• Australian Open

• Wimbledon

• WTA Premier

• WTA 250

• Davis Cup

• Federation Cup

• Hopman Cup

HOCKEY:

• Russia: KHL, VHL

• Sweden: SHL

• Champions Hockey League

In addition, STS purchases the most interesting games that have not yet been added to the package on an ongoing basis, depending on customer expectations and the currently available offer. Thanks to the contracts with Betradar, Perform and IMG, more than 2,000 broadcasts will be available monthly on STS websites.

STS is the largest legal betting company in Poland, taking bets on the outcomes of sporting and socio-political events. The company was founded in 1997 and has since operated all across the country. Over the last few years, thanks to its dynamic development, STS has dominated the market of legal bookmakers in Poland, significantly increasing its market share, which currently amounts to approx. 48%.

The company continuously invests in developing new and innovative technologies, thanks to which it has left behind its domestic competitors. STS provides online services not only through the website but also via its mobile version as well as dedicated Android and iOS apps. The company is constantly developing its offer, for example by providing new live bets and solidifying its leading position in the field of e-sports. The bookmaker has also created its own payment system – STSpay – which enables quick transfers 7 days a week from 10:00 AM to 00:00 AM. Thanks to a capital investment in the Czech company Greep, STS has become a co-owner of the Betsys bookmaking system which it uses.

Through an effective Customer Service system, STS is perfectly able to respond to the growing customer demand. The bookmaker also organises cyclic Polish Live Betting Championships, featuring the best punters from all over Poland. The company also offers the possibility of streaming live sporting events online via STS TV. The service is also available to mobile users. Every month, the company provides nearly 2,000 broadcasts of sporting events, including football, tennis, volleyball, basketball and other sports.

Today, its modern betting facilities are located in every major city – there are more than 430 of them across the whole nation. STS employs nearly 1,300 people.

