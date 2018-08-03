ORYX kicks on with Kajot Games partnership

PRESS RELEASES

August 3rd 2018 – ORYX Gaming, a leading turnkey solutions provider, has recently struck a deal to integrate a range of Kajot Games titles onto its market-leading content aggregator platform.

Kajot has vast amounts of experience in developing, producing and operating gaming software and gaming machines all the way back from 1996. The company has been recently contracted by various operators working in regulated markets such as Romania and Croatia.

Following the integration, players will initially get access to Kajot’s casino titles in Romania and in due course, games will be rolled out for ORYX’s Czech and Croatian brands.

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming CEO said: “Kajot Games has tonnes of iGaming experience and has produced a plethora of original and catchy casino games. We’re thrilled to welcome Kajot as a new partner and I’m sure the games will bring great rewards.”

Václav Klepáček at Kajot: “We greatly appreciate our partnership with ORYX Gaming and look forward to our ongoing collaboration. Kajot has more than 20 years’ experience in the field of gaming entertainment and currently makes a great effort to develop globally competitive online games. Our games reflect the demand of players and gaming companies therefore we believe the games will successfully complement the ORYX portfolio. Our greatest wish is for Kajot to become a valuable partner for ORYX and our partnership to be mutually beneficial and trustworthy.”

About ORYX Gaming



ORYX Gaming is a leading turnkey solutions provider. The omni channel cross-product platform contains a mix of proprietary and 3rd party games for Casino, Slots, Live dealer content, Lottery, Poker, Virtual Sports and Instant game offerings. They offer the perfect blend of localized and exclusive content from the likes of ORYX, Gamomat, Kalamba and a number of standard integrations such as Quickfire, Netent, NYX, EGT, Amatic and Isoftbet to collate 5000 aggregated world-class game titles.

About Kajot

Kajot has been in the business of developing, producing and operating gaming software and gaming machines since 1996. Our goal is to be a quality partner and supplier of comprehensive solutions in the entertainment and gaming industry. We develop, produce, operate and sell video lottery systems VLT, winning gaming machines VHP, internet games coded in HTML5 for online casinos. We operate a wide network of gaming rooms, casinos a poker clubs. Our products and services are available in many countries in Europe, Africa and Asia. We focus on the requirements of demanding customers, follow world trends and apply them to our products. We have our own development and production centre, a team of graphic designers, designers and programmers. Only this way do we achieve the quality that our partners require.

Comments